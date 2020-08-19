Emmerdale's Kirin Kotecha recast as he makes shock return for Charity adoption storyline

Emmerdale's Kirin Kotecha has been recast. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is the new Kirin Kotecha actor in Emmerdale and why did Adam Fielding quit?

Adam Fielding will no longer be playing Kirin Kotecha when he returns to Emmerdale.

Emmerdale bosses have recast the role of Kirin Kotecha ahead of a devastating new adoption storyline.

According to Digital Spy, Kirin will return for a guest stint in a few weeks time, this time played by Rish Shah.

Adam Fielding played the character from 2014 and 2016, appearing in 152 episodes.

Adam Fielding played Kirin Kotecha in Emmerdale from 2014-16. Picture: ITV

His character then went on the run four years ago after killing Tess Harris in a car accident.

But now Rish will appear as Kirin returns for a handful of episodes, as part of the ongoing storyline which sees Charity Dingle try to adopt Johnny Woodfield.

Charity’s hopes of becoming Johnny’s mum seem to be in tatters after she openly tells the social worker about her colourful past.

She is desperate to track down Kirin to get his permission to adopt the tot.

Who is Rish Shah?

Rish Shah is an actor who has appeared in Years and Years (2019), To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2020) and The Long Goodbye (2020).

He has also starred in a string of theatre productions as well as Doctors and Casualty.

Why did Adam Fielding quit Emmerdale?

Adam, 26, previously revealed he decided to quit Emmerdale to pursue other projects.

Sharing a video with his Twitter followers in 2016, Adam explained: “I wanted to make this video to clear some things up. A lot of the journalists think I ‘quit’ Emmerdale because I was feeling ‘stressed out’. I mean this is not the case at all.

