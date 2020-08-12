What days are Emmerdale on?

When is Emmerdale on and what days does it air? Here's everything you need to know...

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a temporary stop to all TV production, Emmerdale and Coronation Street were both forced to halt filming back in March.

Thankfully, soaps are finally able to start up again, with the government giving TV production the green light last month.

But with the cast and crew unable to make any episodes for three months, ITV bosses had to reduce the number of weekly episodes to ensure the soap wasn’t taken off air.

So, how many episodes are there of Emmerdale a week, and what days is it on?

What days are Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

The show was temporarily reduced to just two days a week - Monday and Wednesday - during lockdown, but has since introduced another episode.

Before the pandemic, the ITV soap used to be on every weeknight, with a sixth episode showing at 8.00pm on a Thursday double bill.

There is good news for soap fans, as Emmerdale and Corrie will both resume the normal scheduling pattern from mid-September 2020.

As part of the channel’s autumn season announcement, a spokesperson said: “This news is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams.

“Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry.”

While both ITV soaps managed to avoid a transmission gap, EastEnders and Hollyoaks ran out of episodes and are both off air until September.

