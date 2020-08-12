What days are Emmerdale on?

12 August 2020, 16:34

Emmerdale has had to reduce episodes during the pandemic
Emmerdale has had to reduce episodes during the pandemic. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on and what days does it air? Here's everything you need to know...

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a temporary stop to all TV production, Emmerdale and Coronation Street were both forced to halt filming back in March.

Thankfully, soaps are finally able to start up again, with the government giving TV production the green light last month.

But with the cast and crew unable to make any episodes for three months, ITV bosses had to reduce the number of weekly episodes to ensure the soap wasn’t taken off air.

So, how many episodes are there of Emmerdale a week, and what days is it on?

Emmerdale was not forced off air during the pandemic
Emmerdale was not forced off air during the pandemic. Picture: ITV

What days are Emmerdale on?

Emmerdale airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

The show was temporarily reduced to just two days a week - Monday and Wednesday - during lockdown, but has since introduced another episode.

Read More: Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?

Before the pandemic, the ITV soap used to be on every weeknight, with a sixth episode showing at 8.00pm on a Thursday double bill.

There is good news for soap fans, as Emmerdale and Corrie will both resume the normal scheduling pattern from mid-September 2020.

As part of the channel’s autumn season announcement, a spokesperson said: “This news is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams.

“Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry.”

While both ITV soaps managed to avoid a transmission gap, EastEnders and Hollyoaks ran out of episodes and are both off air until September.

Now Read: Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband

More Emmerdale News

Samantha Giles has spoken out about becoming a witch

Emmerdale's Samantha Giles speaks out on becoming a witch after casting a spell to find husband

This Morning

Emmerdale star Samantha Giles is now a witch

How old is Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles and how did she become a witch?
Katherine Dow Blyton plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale

Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?
Matty in Emmerdale is played by Ash Palmisciano

Who is Matty in Emmerdale played by? Everything you need to know about Ash Palmisciano
What happened to Dave Glover and is he Jamie Tate's dad?

What happened to David Glover in Emmerdale and how did he die?

Trending on Heart

Tim and Denise were married for years

Tim Healy furious at ex Denise Welch for mentioning casual sex 'in bike sheds' when married

Celebrities

Bobby Moore is the star of ITV's Tina and Bobby

Tina and Bobby: Who was Bobby Moore and how did he die?

Tina and Bobby was filmed in Manchester

Where was Tina and Bobby filmed?

Dean Wicks left EastEnders in 2016

What happened to Dean Wicks in EastEnders?

Samantha Morton stars in Harlots

Who plays Margaret Wells in Harlots and what else has Samantha Morton been in?

Celebrities

See the full cast list of Tina and Bobby

Who is in the cast of Tina and Bobby? And where have you seen them before?