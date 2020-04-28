Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? And what do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton?

Katherine Dow Blyton plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Twitter/PA Images

Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale? How old is actress Katherine Dow Blyton? And does she have a family? Here's what we know...

Harriet Finch is at the centre of a dramatic plot in Emmerdale, with her ex-convict boyfriend Will Taylor caught up in DI Malone’s dodgy schemes.

And things are set to get even worse for Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton), as her secret connection to Malone will finally be exposed.

So, ahead of the bombshell, how much do we know about actress Katherine Dow Blyton? Find out everything...

Who plays Harriet Finch in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Harriet Finch has been portrayed by actress Katherine Dow Blyton since 2013.

Harriet Finch has been a character in Emmerdale for seven years. Picture: ITV

Before bagging her role on Emmerdale, the 55-year-old appeared as Sally Hunter on Hollyoaks between 2001 and 2005.

Katherine has also had minor roles in Coronation Street, The Royal and Where The Heart Is amongst others.

She even previously appeared in Emmerdale as an unnamed Doctor who treated Roy Glover after he severed his fingers.

Who is Katherine Dow Blyton dating?

Katherine Dow Blyton is very private about her family life, but she often shares adorable photos of her dog Dexter on social media.

It seems as though Katherine has got an other half, as she Tweeted a picture of a mystery man washing her pooch

Despite not including the man’s head, she wrote: “Even Dexter, with a little help, is following the guidelines #washyourpaws ...or get your dad to do it x”

Even Dexter, with a little help, is following the guidelines #washyourpaws ...or get your dad to do it x pic.twitter.com/JOLBh3Qk6E — Katherine Dow Blyton (@BlytonDow) March 24, 2020

What is next for Katherine’s character Harriet in Emmerdale?

Harriet actress Katherine recently teased her character's secret connection with new villain DI Malone.

She told Digital Spy: "Harriet and Malone obviously have a history, as she worked with him while she was in the police. She's not happy about him being back in their lives, and she knows Will fears him.

"She doesn't want to give her concern away. She has to tread very carefully to get some answers from Malone without dropping anybody else in it."

Emmerdale airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

