Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years? How the soap's TV schedule has changed

2 April 2020, 10:27

Is EastEnders being cancelled?
Is EastEnders being cancelled? Picture: BBC

Is EastEnders going to have to be cancelled because of Coronavirus? Find out here...

It was revealed last month that filming on EastEnders has been postponed as we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

But will the show be cancelled altogether? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years?

EastEnders has not been axed, but filming has been postponed after the government announced we must all adhere to social distancing.

In order to keep the soap on the air for as long as possible, bosses revealed they have cut the amount of episodes they broadcast per week from four, to two.

EastEnders has not been cancelled
EastEnders has not been cancelled. Picture: BBC

It means the soap will now only air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm in order to l keep the show going for months before they run out of instalments.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

While no one knows how long the nation will be on lockdown, it could mean EastEnders is taken off air for a short period of time as filming catches up.

When will the TV schedule return to normal?

It is not clear when the TV schedule will get back to normal, but the government is reviewing the situation every three weeks.

In a statement, the BBC previously said: "In light of the spread of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice."

They added: “We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Other BBC dramas such as Casualty, Doctors and Holby City have all stopped production as a result of the outbreak.

While popular shows such as Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have also halted filming on their new series, as has the Grand Tour and Celebrity Race Across The World.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was also filmed from the comfort of the presenter’s homes for the final episode.

Read More: Where is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater now? EastEnders star's career revealed after character was killed off

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?
What is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater doing now?

Where is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater now? EastEnders star's career revealed after character was killed off
Where is James Alexandrou now?

Where is former Martin Fowler actor James Alexandrou now, 13 years after leaving EastEnders?
What happened to Denny in EastEnders

How did Denny die in Eastenders? And what happened to Sharon Mitchell’s son at the boat party?
How far in advance are Coronation Street and EastEnders filmed?

How far in advance are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale filmed?

Trending on Heart

The line-up has been revealed for the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins full line-up revealed from Katie Price to Joey Essex and Jack Maynard
Will the lockdown be over by Easter?

Will the UK coronavirus lockdown be over by Easter?

News

Gavin and Stacey is a household name

Is Gavin and Stacey coming back to our screens in 2020?

The hilarious trio are heading across America

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip - everything you need to know
The latest expert advice on catching coronavirus from surfaces and food pakcaging

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces and can you catch it from food packaging?

News

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22 years

When did Joe Exotic go to prison and how long is his sentence?