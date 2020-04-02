Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years? How the soap's TV schedule has changed

Is EastEnders being cancelled? Picture: BBC

It was revealed last month that filming on EastEnders has been postponed as we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

But will the show be cancelled altogether? Here’s everything you need to know…

Is EastEnders getting axed after 30 years?

EastEnders has not been axed, but filming has been postponed after the government announced we must all adhere to social distancing.

In order to keep the soap on the air for as long as possible, bosses revealed they have cut the amount of episodes they broadcast per week from four, to two.

EastEnders has not been cancelled. Picture: BBC

It means the soap will now only air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm in order to l keep the show going for months before they run out of instalments.

While no one knows how long the nation will be on lockdown, it could mean EastEnders is taken off air for a short period of time as filming catches up.

When will the TV schedule return to normal?

It is not clear when the TV schedule will get back to normal, but the government is reviewing the situation every three weeks.

In a statement, the BBC previously said: "In light of the spread of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice."

They added: “We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England."

Other BBC dramas such as Casualty, Doctors and Holby City have all stopped production as a result of the outbreak.

While popular shows such as Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty have also halted filming on their new series, as has the Grand Tour and Celebrity Race Across The World.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was also filmed from the comfort of the presenter’s homes for the final episode.

