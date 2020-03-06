Who is the new policeman in Emmerdale? Mark Womack joins as Detective Malone

6 March 2020, 12:47 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 13:17

The new copper in Emmerdale has gone down a treat with viewers.

Emmerdale introduced new policeman DI Malone this week set to take on resident bad boy Cain Dingle.

But with his dark past being teased already, here's everything you need to know about the character and who plays him.

Who Emmerdale’s new policeman DI Malone and who plays him?

DI Malone is Emmerdale’s latest copper who arrives in The Dales to investigate Nate Robinson's shooting.

The drama started when Will Taylor hid a loaded gun in the house to protect his family, but when little Lucas found it, Cain Dingle agreed to get rid of it.

A new police officer has joined Emmerdale
A new police officer has joined Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

But things took a dark turn when Cain shot Nate after mistaking him for a livestock thief.

Read More: Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?

And DI Malone arrives on the scene to question Will and Cain about the weapon.

How does Will Taylor know DI Malone in Emmerdale?

Will Taylor seemingly has a connection to the new detective in Emmerdale.  

After he recently admitted his old drugs boss wants revenge against Will for bringing his criminal empire down, could it be Malone?

It soon became apparent that the cop is corrupt and has a connection to the criminal world himself. 

Samantha Womack and Mark Womack
Samantha Womack and Mark Womack. Picture: PA Images

What do we know about Mark Womack and what else has he been in?

DI Malone is played by Liverpudlian Mark Womack.

Before joining the cast of Emmerdale, he starred in Liverpool 1 and Murphys Law, as well as Silent Witness, Merseybeat and Hearts and Minds.

The 59-year-old is also married to former EastEnders star Samantha Womack - who played Ronnie Mitchell - and the pair got married back in 2009.

Read More: Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreaking bowel cancer storyline confirmed for Vanessa Woodfield

