When will Coronation Street, Eastenders and Emmerdale run out of episodes?

When will EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale run out of episodes? Picture: BBC/ITV

With the government continuing to implement social distancing rules, TV soaps have been forced to stop production.

This means production of Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks has all been put on hold, with sets shut and actors told to stay at home.

But with uncertainty over when things will start to get back to normal, the nation’s favourite teatime shows could soon run out of episodes.

When will Coronation Street run out of episodes?

In March it was announced that Coronation Street would be reducing the number of episodes they show each week, to ensure fans can enjoy them for as long as possible.

Coronation Street episodes could stop by summer. Picture: ITV

An ITV spokesperson said: "In the coming weeks some episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will understandably be out of kilter due to the temporary transmission pattern for both programmes, which takes effect from Monday, March 30.”

Coronation Street now airs just three episodes, rather than six, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

When asked when the current episodes would last until, a spokesperson for the soap confirmed they have enough episodes to ‘take us through till the summer.’

In a recent interview, actor Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland) suggested that episodes will run out in June or early July.

He added that filming would have to resume by June to give cast and crew enough time to shoot new episodes without being forced off air.

Actress Melanie Hill - who plays Cathy Matthews - also added that things would change when they got back on set, including smaller teams of cast and crew on set.

It’s not known what will replace the soap if it is forced off air, ITV could run classic episodes of the soap, while there is also reports of a four-part series celebrating the best moments of Corrie icons.

When will EastEnders run out of episodes?

EastEnders was the first to close its sets, and bosses announced on March 18 they would be reducing its number of episodes per week, down from four to two.

Episodes now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm.

It’s thought the BBC soap could be the first to be forced off air as it has a smaller stockpile of episodes and stopped filming a few days before the others.

While EastEnders has refused to comment on when episodes will run out, Max Branning actor Jake Wood recently guessed it would be in June during an episode of his podcast.

BBC One has already taken Holby City off air until the summer to ensure a more even spread dramas across the year.

When will Emmerdale run out of episodes?

It’s thought that Emmerdale also has enough episodes already filmed to keep the show on air until early summer.

They may have a bigger stockpile as due to the fact it airs more episodes than any other soap. It can air up to seven episodes per week during special storylines.

Emmerdale could air episodes until early summer. Picture: ITV

When will Hollyoaks run out of episodes?

When it comes to Hollyoaks, there is no exact time period for when the show will be forced off air.

It was reduced down from five episodes to two-episodes-per-week in order to keep it on air until early summer.

It has also been showing Hollyoaks Favourites episodes at 7pm on E4 to fill the gaps.

