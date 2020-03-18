EastEnders forced to shut down set and reduce episodes over Coronavirus fears

EastEnders has stopped filming. Picture: BBC

EastEnders bosses have decided to cease filming of the soap and reduce episodes to twice a week.

EastEnders has now been forced to shut down production amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic.

BBC bosses have released a statement saying filming will be ‘postponed until further notice’.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

This means that episodes will now be shows just twice a week, instead of four times. It could also mean that the popular soap will be temporarily taken off air as episodes are filmed 6-8 weeks in advance.

It is currently unknown how long the shutdown will last and how much of an affect it will have on the soap’s scheduling.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Who is Danny actor Paul Usher and who did he play in Brookside?

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, a BBC spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

Yes, that's right. Our eps will be on Mondays and Tuesdays, with immediate effect. The next episode will be on Mon 23rd, 8pm. #EastEnders https://t.co/0XnJ6IGfMZ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 18, 2020

EastEnders will now only air Mondays at 8pm and Tuesday at 7:30pm with immediate effect.

Other shows such as Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, River City and Line of Duty have also ceased production.

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale are currently still filming, with bosses saying they are reacting to the rapidly changing circumstances.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans