EastEnders forced to shut down set and reduce episodes over Coronavirus fears

18 March 2020, 10:21 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 11:13

EastEnders has stopped filming
EastEnders has stopped filming. Picture: BBC

EastEnders bosses have decided to cease filming of the soap and reduce episodes to twice a week.

EastEnders has now been forced to shut down production amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic.

BBC bosses have released a statement saying filming will be ‘postponed until further notice’. 

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

This means that episodes will now be shows just twice a week, instead of four times. It could also mean that the popular soap will be temporarily taken off air as episodes are filmed 6-8 weeks in advance.

It is currently unknown how long the shutdown will last and how much of an affect it will have on the soap’s scheduling.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Who is Danny actor Paul Usher and who did he play in Brookside?

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, a BBC spokesperson said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice. The decision was made after the latest government update.

“We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible.”

EastEnders will now only air Mondays at 8pm and Tuesday at 7:30pm with immediate effect. 

Other shows such as Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, River City and Line of Duty have also ceased production. 

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale are currently still filming, with bosses saying they are reacting to the rapidly changing circumstances.

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Paul Usher has joined the cast of EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: Who is Danny actor Paul Usher and who did he play in Brookside?
Whitney was tormented by her abuser in EastEnders

EastEnders fans fear Whitney Dean is dead after she's tormented by her childhood abuser in haunting scenes
Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren

Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

Celebrities

Lola Pearce on EastEnders

Who is Lola Pearce on EastEnders, how old is she and what do we know about actress Danielle Harold?
Whitney Dean is in prison on EastEnders

EastEnders spoilers: What happened to Whitney Dean and why is she in prison?

Trending on Heart

Ant and Dec have cancelled their SNT audience

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway bans live studio audience amid coronavirus fears

Celebrities

Tom Fletcher has opened up about speaking to his kids about Coronavirus

Tom Fletcher reveals he's having 'honest and open conversations' with his kids about Coronavirus

Celebrities

Peter Andre has opened up about his decision to stockpile

Peter Andre admits to stockpiling food as doctor wife Emily could be exposed to Coronavirus

Celebrities

The contestants were told about the Coronavirus pandemic on TV

German Big Brother contestants told about Coronavirus pandemic on live TV
How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?

Lifestyle

The best vegan snacks

Vegan snacks UK: Best healthy treats to buy on the high street

Food & Health