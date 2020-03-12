Jacqueline Jossa teases EastEnders return exciting the soap's fans

12 March 2020, 13:38

Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren
Jacqueline could potentially return to her role as Lauren. Picture: Instagram/BBC
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The actress has had a busy few months since winning I'm A Celebrity, and she's teased fans about a potential return to Albert Square.

Jacqueline Jossa has excited her fans after answering a fan's question in a way that seems like she could potentially be returning to EastEnders.

The actress, 27, shot to fame after she was casted at the replacement Lauren Branning in 2010, attracting a loyal group of fans.

READ MORE: Jacqueline Jossa set to replace Michelle Keegan on Our Girl

Jacqueline was popular as Lauren Branning
Jacqueline was popular as Lauren Branning. Picture: BBC
Jacqueline with husband Dan Osborne at the NTAs
Jacqueline with husband Dan Osborne at the NTAs. Picture: PA

She played Lauren until 2018, when she was written out of the show, but was not killed off.

After Jaqueline was crowned as the winner of I'm A Celeb in December 2019, speculation started mounting that she could be returning to the soap, and she's recently revealed it's definitely a possibility.

Rumours have also circulated that she will be playing Michelle Keegan's replacement as the lead in BBC war drama, Our Girl, which raised the question if the filming would clash.

However, Jac definitely raised some eyebrows earlier this week as during an Instagram Q&A with her 2.6million followers, the mum-of-two was asked if she would play Lauren again.

She replied: "Maybe one day. She's not dead yet."

Jacqueline won I'm A Celeb
Jacqueline won I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Fans were delighted by the shock revelation, with one tweeting: "Omg imagine if Jacqueline did actually return to EastEnders!

"It would be the best thing to happen in years!"

Another added: "Jac Jossa making a return to EastEnders would make my year!

"Oh my goodness!"

A third told her: "Would love to see you back on Albert Square, gal. Hasn't been the same since you've left!"

Not only this, back at the end of February, Jacqueline made a post on her Instagram account to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the soap.

It read: "HAPPY 35th @bbceastenders! I had such an amazing time and LOVED Lauren Branning with ALL of my heart!

"I miss you lozza, maybe see you again one day!

"Amazing week of eps congrats everyone involved!

"Some pics of my time on the show! Wow. Memories🖤"

