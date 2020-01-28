Jacqueline Jossa set to replace Michelle Keegan on BBC drama Our Girl

28 January 2020, 17:22

By Mared Parry

The former EastEnders actress was recently crowned the winner of I'm A Celeb and it looks like she's landed a fab role.

Jacqueline Jossa has had a whirlwind few months, from being at the end of a horrible cheating scandal to making it to the spot spot on I'm A Celebrity, things have been non-stop.

And it looks like things are only about to get busier for the 27-year-old as she's apparently in talks to replace Michelle Keegan, 32, on the BBC1 drama, Our Girl.

Michelle has played Lance Corporal Georgie Lane on the show since the second series in 2016 and has only just announced last week that season 4, filmed this year, will be her final one in the role.

Since her announcement, the lead role has been up for discussion by many, with a lot expecting EastEnders' Lacey Turner to return to the show, having played the lead in season one.

However, this might not be the case as a TV source told The Sun Online: “Jacqueline is keen to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and pal Lacey.

“And bosses at the Beeb want a mainstream signing and feel the Queen Of The Jungle fits the bill perfectly.

“The series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts signed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if it all goes ahead.”

Jacqueline won 2019's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! And has become a household name since, making her a very attractive option for bosses as they're apparently looking to cast someone who is "mainstream"

A source close to Jacqueline added: “A lot of projects, both screen and stage, have been keen to discuss Jacqueline.”

