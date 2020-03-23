When is Coronation Street on tonight? Episodes reduced as ITV reveals scheduling change amid Coronavirus pandemic

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? And what days is the ITV soap back?

As the government announces new measures to tackle Coronavirus, ITV has taken steps to ensure Coronation Street will continue to air.

Bosses recently revealed filming has stopped in Manchester for the time being, with episodes reduced to make sure the cast and crew are kept as safe as possible.

So, when is Coronation Street on and what time does it air? Find out everything…

When is Coronation Street on and why have episodes been cut?

Last week, ITV announced they will be making some changes to both Corrie and Emmerdale.

In a statement, bosses told us at Heart.co.uk: "We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.:

Corrie will be dropping to three episodes per week, with all of its 8.30pm episodes axed and will now air at 7.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings.

Meanwhile, producers at EastEnders recently announced it has shut the set to ensure all the cast and crew are protected.

Other shows such as Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, River City and Line of Duty have also ceased production.

Coronavirus cases continue to jump in Britain. Last week, the government revealed that the testing for Covid-19 is being stepped up a notch - with 25,000 patients being checked every day.

