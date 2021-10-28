Mums alarmed by 'dilation pumpkins' carved by midwives

28 October 2021, 13:30

The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago
The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago. Picture: Twitter

Midwives at Royal Oldham Hospital created 10 'dilation pumpkins' at Halloween a few years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A photo of 10 pumpkins depicting the different stages of dilation has once again gone viral, with a number of mums voicing their alarm when it was posted on Twitter.

The picture first emerged a few years ago, after a group of midwives at Royal Oldham Hospital carved them for the maternity ward.

The 'dilation pumpkins' all feature mouths of sizes ranging from 1cm up to 10cm, to demonstrate how dilated women become during labour.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, the picture was once again shared to Twitter by Dr Lindsey Fitzharris alongside the words: "A few years ago, midwives at the Royal Oldham Hospital in Lancashire created "dilation pumpkins" - and I don't think I've ever seen anything scarier in my life.*

"*Posted with apologies to anyone who is pregnant."

Mums rushed to comment their shock at the picture, with one writing: "OMG, I've had two children, but those pumpkins are so terrifying."

Another added: "How fantastic are women's bodies that they can cope with this without anaesthetic?"

A third mum said: "23 years ago I went from two to 10 centimetres in 45 minutes, without anaesthetic. Those pumpkins don't look nearly terrified enough."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Parents missed their son's wedding day to watch sport

Parents slammed after they skip son’s wedding so they could watch sports
Cigarette prices have now been increased

Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

News

Spooky baby names are seeing a surge in popularity (stock images)

The Halloween-inspired baby names growing in popularity - including Lucifer and Bellatrix
Tips on how to have a more sustainable Christmas

How to have a ‘greener’ and more sustainable Christmas - tips to reduce your waste this festive period

Christmas

Brits like their tea strong, according to a new study

Strong builder's brew revealed as Britain's favourite tea - but where does yours rank?

Trending on Heart

The trailer for Tiger King 2 is here

Netflix releases Tiger King season 2 trailer

Netflix

Joanna Page has said she won't be acting for a while

Pregnant Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page reveals she’s quit acting to focus on new career

TV & Movies

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will Squid Game return for season two?

Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

TV & Movies

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress

TV & Movies

Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997

Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

TV & Movies

The couple found a hidden room in their rented flat

Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat
Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

Happy Valley is officially returning for season three

Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

TV & Movies

Eoghan Quigg looks totally different 13 years after The X Factor

X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white spotty dress

Celebrities

IKEA has taken over Topshop's flagship store

Ikea to open in Oxford Street after buying flagship Topshop store
Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year

When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'
Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

Celebrities