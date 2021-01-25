Is the Finding Alice house real? Inside the incredible 'smart house' featured in the show

Inside the incredible 'smart house' featured in Finding Alice... Picture: ITV/The Modern House/Zoopla

By Polly Foreman

Finding Alice filming location: while much of the ITV show was filmed on a set, the 'smart house' was based on a real-life property...

In-between guessing what happened to Harry and wondering who on earth designs a staircase without a banister, fans of Finding Alice will likely have been obsessing over the house in the show.

The six-part ITV drama sees Alice, starring Keeley Hawes, and her husband Harry, played by Jason Merrells, move into the house - which was designed by Harry - with their daughter Charlotte, played by Isabella Pappas.

However, Harry then dies after seemingly falling down the stairs of the house on their first night.

The incredible 'smart house' is controlled by an iPad, meaning you lights, curtains and fridge are all digitally controlled.

Many fans have been left wondering if the house is real - and, if so, where it's located.

Here's your need-to-know.

Is the house in Finding Alice real?

The show itself was filmed on a set, but the house was based on a real-life property located in Farnham.

The incredible house is located in Farnham. Picture: The Modern House/Zoopla

The house was sold in 2019. Picture: The Modern House/Zoopla

The house was used for exterior shots of Finding Alice. Picture: The Modern House/Zoopla

The house boasts unbelievable countryside views. Picture: The Modern House/Zoopla

It comes complete with a roof terrace. Picture: The Modern House/Zoopla

The 5-bed property, which was used for the exterior shots in the show, was listed on Zoopla in 2019 - and sold with The Modern House for £1,750,000 .

The real house doesn't appear to use smart technology, however, but it still looks every bit as incredible as it does on the ITV show.

The property description reads: "Aylesford House is an extraordinary five-bedroom property secluded by the surrounding pine woodland, with breathtaking views from Beacon Hill, across the valley below. Designed by architect Kate Stoddart and completed in 2019, Aylesford House draws on its bucolic setting to sublime effect, across approximately 3,378 sq ft of internal space."

It features an incredible rooftop hot tub, as well as a huge kitchen with a huge amount of natural light.

You can read more about the incredible house on Zoopla.

Finding Alice continues on Sundays at 9pm.

