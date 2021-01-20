Will there be another series of Finding Alice?

Finding Alice hasn't been commissioned for another series yet. Picture: ITV

What happens at the end of Finding Alice and will there be another season?

**Warning Finding Alice spoilers below**

ITV’s latest drama Finding Alice hit our screens this January, and it seems as though viewers are already hooked.

Created by the team behind The Durells, the series follows widow Alice - played by Keeley Hawes - after her husband Harry (Jason Merrells) suddenly dies in a tragic accident.

The whole series is currently available to stream in-full on ITV Hub, which means you can binge watch six hours of the drama in one.

Finding Alice is available to stream on ITV. Picture: ITV

But fans of the show have all been asking the same thing - will there be another season of Finding Alice? Well, here’s what we know…

Will there be another season of Finding Alice?

There has been no word from ITV as to whether there will be another series of Finding Alice.

But it seems as though the ending of episode 6 has left things open for another story.

In fact, there are still plenty of questions that need to be explained.

Alice appears to make up with her daughter Charlotte (Isabella Pappas) and the rest of her family, but there is still some tension left with George, who is Harry’s secret son.

While not much is known about George, he appears to have had a role to play in his father’s death.

In an unearthed audio recording that took place on the night of Harry’s death, George threatens to spill more secrets, including Harry’s other mystery children.

Alice also suspects that property developer Tanvi knows her husband a little too well and may have had a child using his frozen semen.

And finally, there’s the moment Alice decided to try for another baby using what’s left of Harry’s sperm.

Alice having another child could lead on to a second series, following her journey through pregnancy as she uncovers more about her husband’s secret life…

