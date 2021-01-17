Cast of Finding Alice: Who stars in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of ITV's Finding Alice. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is in the cast of Finding Alice and what else have they been in? Here's what we know...

If you want to get stuck into a new drama this winter, ITV has got you covered with Finding Alice.

The six part series follows a woman who has lost her husband Harry after he fell down the stairs when they move into their dream house.

In a twist, Harry’s sudden death reveals a string of secrets that Alice and her daughter must now face.

But who is in the cast of Finding Alice with Keeley Hawes? And what else have they been in? Here’s what we know…

Who is in the cast of Finding Alice?

Keeley Hawes plays Alice

Keeley Hawes co-created the drama and is also playing the lead role.

ITV declares that the drama 'focuses upon Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry'.

Viewers will recognise Keeley as DI Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes as well as the 2010 revival of Upstairs, Downstairs.

More recently, she has had lead roles in The Missing, Bodyguard and ITV's The Durrells.

Joanna Lumley plays Sarah

Joanna Lumley plays Sarah in Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images

Alice’s mum Sarah is played by acting legend Joanna Lumley.

Sarah has been described as ‘cold’ and ‘dismissive’ after the death of Alice’s husband, but she shares a close bond with her daughter.

Obviously, Joanna is best known for her role as Patsy Stone in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (1992–2012) for which she won two BAFTA TV Awards.

She has also starred in films such as James and the Giant Peach, Ella Enchanted, Corpse Bride and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Nigel Havers plays Roger

Nigel Havers plays Roger in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV

Nigel Havers plays Alice’s dad Roger.

He played Lord Andrew Lindsay in the 1981 British film Chariots of Fire, which earned him a BAFTA nomination, and also starred as Tom Latimer in Don't Wait Up.

Other roles include Lewis Archer in Coronation Street and Dr. Rawlins in the 1987 Steven Spielberg war drama Empire of the Sun.

Jason Merrells plays Harry

Jason Merrells plays Harry in Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images

Alice’s late husband is played by actor Jason Merrells.

He previously played receptionist Matt Hawley in Casualty and stylist Gavin Ferraday in Cutting It,

The actor also starred as headteacher Jack Rimmer in Waterloo Road and Declan Macey in Emmerdale.

Gemma Jones plays Minnie

Gemma Jones plays Minnie in Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images

Harry’s grieving mother is played by Gemma Jones, who has been in a string of huge films over the years.

The star has starred in Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Harry Potter.

She also won the 2015 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2014 BBC television film Marvellous.

Kenneth Cranham plays Gerry

Kenneth Cranham plays Gerry in Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images

Kenneth Cranham plays Harry’s dad Gerry.

He is best known for his role on HBO miniseries, Rome as Pompey Magnus and also won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play for his role as Andre in Florian Zeller's The Father.

Isabella Pappas plays Charlotte

Newcomer to TV acting Isabella Pappas plays Alice and Harry’s daughter Charlotte.

Isabella is a graduate of Sylvia Young Theatre School London and The Arts Educational School and before bagging this role she played Annie in the UK Tour directed by Nikolai Foster.

She also played Sadie in the Netflix and ITV drama Paranoid.

Speaking about her character in Finding Alice, Isabella told Heart.co.uk and other press: “Charlotte has to step into the role of another parental figure, as well as losing her dad, she’s also lost part of her mum.

“It’s a very truthfully written story with lots of ups and downs.”

Sharon Rooney plays Nicola

Playing Harry’s sister Nicola is Sharon Rooney.

She is known for her roles as Rae Earl in My Mad Fat Diary and Sophie in Two Doors Down.

Other credits include Brief Encounters and the 2019 remake of Dumbo.

Rhashan Stone plays Nathan

Rhashan Stone plays Nathan in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV

51-year-old Rhashan Stone is best known for appearing in many comedy shows such as Desmond's and Mutual Friends.

He is also a stage actor who has performed in productions for The Royal Shakespeare Company, The National Theatre, The Royal Court and in London's West End.

Dominique Moore as Yasmina

Dominique Moore, 34, is an actress and writer best known for her roles in Horrible Histories, Hotel Trubble and Paddington Green.

The star also went to Sylvia Young Theatre School and the BBC fly-on-the-wall documentary series Paddington Green followed her as she won a scholarship and attended auditions.