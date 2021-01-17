Finding Alice cast: How old is Keeley Hawes and is she married?

Keeley Hawes is in the cast of ITVs Finding Alice. Picture: Instagram

What is Keeley Hawes' age and what else has she been in?

Finding Alice is a new ITV drama about a woman named Alice dealing with the loss of her husband Harry.

The six-part series - starring Keeley Hawes - 'focuses upon Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry'.

In a twist Harry’s death reveals a string of secrets, criminality and debt that Alice must now face.

When the show was announced, writer Simon said: “I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject. And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

But who is the main character Keeley Hawes and what other dramas has she been in?

How old is Keeley Hawes?

Keeley Hawes is 44-years-old. She was born in Marylebone, London and her real name is actually Clare Julia Hawes.

She was raised in London and studied at the famed Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Speaking about growing up in the capital, Keeley told The Guardian: "Just the idea of your children going out and playing out and coming in when it's dark, that just doesn't happen.

“The idea of doing it in central London seems even more heightened and scary. But no, it was fantastic. It makes you quite bold, growing up. It makes you not afraid of anything. I loved it."

Keeley Hawes is in the cast of ITVs Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images

What has Keeley Hawes starred in?

Keeley began her career in a number of adaptations, including Our Mutual Friend, Wives and Daughters, Tipping the Velvet, and The Canterbury Tales.

One of her most notable recent roles is playing Louisa Durrell in The Durrells.

The ITV show is based on Gerald Durrell's books and tells the story of the family's four years spent on Corfu

Viewers might recognise Keeley for her role in Bodyguard, where she played Prime Minister Julia Montague.

She also featured in Line of Duty from 2014 to 2016, playing DI Lindsay Denton.

For this role, Keeley received a BAFTA nomination for Leading Actress back in 2015.

The actress has also starred in Ashes to Ashes, Upstairs, Downstairs, The Casual Vacancy and The Missing.

Who is Keeley Hawes’ husband and how many children does she have?

Keeley Hawes is married to husband Matthew Macfadyen.

The couple met after starring on Spooks together and tied the knot in a very small ceremony in a registry office in 2004.

Keeley later told The Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew. And I know Matthew loves being married, too.

“It ties everything up and it's a statement to each other and to the world. Marriage and being a mother are absolutely crucial to my happiness and my life."

She was previously married to DJ and cartoonist Spencer McCallum, with whom she shares a son called Myles.

The star is also mum to son Ralph, 14, and a daughter Maggie, 16, with her current husband Matthew.