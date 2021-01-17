Finding Alice filming locations: Where is the ITV drama shot?

Finding Alice was filmed in the south of England. Picture: ITV

Where is Alice and Harry's house in Finding Alice? Here's what we know about the filming locations...

ITV is back with brand new drama Finding Alice to get us through a very cold winter.

The six-part series follows the character Alice and her 'honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief' after her husband’s sudden death.

Keeley Hawes will be playing the role of Alice, with Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley playing her parents Roger and Sarah.

Other actors in the star-studded cast include Jason Merrells, Gemma Jones, Kenneth Cranham, Isabella Pappas and Sharon Rooney.

But where is Finding Alice filmed? Here’s what we know…

Finding Alice is on ITV this January. Picture: ITV

Where is Finding Alice filmed?

Finding Alice is set in the fictional Surrey town of Manning, but was filmed in and around London.

Some parts were also shot in Epsom in Surrey including Rosebery Park and just outside the Town Hall.

A member of the production team confirmed: “The production team and some members of the cast were filming some exterior scenes within a park which will appear in one of the later episodes.”

The inside of the house in Finding Alice is filmed in a studio. Picture: ITV

Where is Alice and Harry’s house in Finding Alice?

The exterior of the house was in Farnham, and the interior was a set build at West London Studios.

Co-creator and actor in Finding Alice Keeley Hawes confirmed that ITV borrowed it off a couple and their pug.

She told Heart.co.uk and other press: “They were very generous and inviting and patient with us and the design team did an amazing job.”

Keeley added that the house had to be at the centre of the story, as she added: “It had to be at the heart of the show in order for alice to go on this journey, it is a piece of him and she has to hold onto it at all costs.”