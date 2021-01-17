How many episodes are there of ITV’s Finding Alice?

Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley star in Finding Alice. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Finding Alice and when is the final episode? Find out everything about the ITV series...

ITV is back with a brand new drama this New Year, and Finding Alice is set to have you gripped.

Created by the team behind The Durells, the series follows widow Alice - played by Keeley Hawes - after her husband Harry suddenly dies after falling down the stairs.

The star-studded cast is also made up of Joanna Lumley, Gemma Jones and Nigel Havers, as well as newbie Isabella Pappas as Alice’s daughter.

But how many episodes are there of Finding Alice and when does it finish? Here’s what we know..

Finding Alice is on ITV this January. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Finding Alice?

The series is made up of six episodes, each an hour long.

Finding Alice went into production at the beginning of the year, but had to be pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Luckily, filming finally finished in October 2020, with Keeley sharing a Tweet at the time which reads: “That’s a wrap for me on #FindingAlice!

"It’s been a long journey and we are so grateful to every single person who made our special show happen, and such a pleasure to work on.”

Finding Alice tells the story of a grieving widow. Picture: ITV

According to ITV, the drama 'focuses upon Alice’s honest, raw, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry'.

In a twist, Harry’s death reveals a string of secrets, criminality and debt that Alice must now face.

When the show was announced, writer Simon Nye said: “I am relishing tackling a big, emotional, contemporary subject. And who better to do it with than the amazing Keeley and legendary director/writer Roger Goldby, having survived working with them on The Durrells.”

ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill added: “This is a brilliant script – emotionally truthful and darkly funny. It’s about family and grief and introduces us to the wonderfully original character of Alice.”