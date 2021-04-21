Katie Price relationship history as she announces engagement

Katie Price has been married three times. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Is Katie Price engaged and how many times has she been married?

Katie Price has announced the happy news that she’s engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring, as she wrote: “I said yes!”

The couple have been together for ten months after they were introduced by a friend.

So as Katie gets ready to tie the knot later this year, let’s take a look back at her relationship history…

How many times has Katie Price been engaged?

Katie Price has reportedly been engaged eight times.

Her first fiancé was Gladiator star Warren Furman ,who she got engaged to when she was 18-years-old.

Katie later got engaged to businessman Scott Sullivan in 2004, just before she was about to enter the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2004.

However, this soon ended when Katie fell in love with popstar Peter Andre on the show and the pair went on to marry in 2006.

Karie Price and Peter Andre were married for three years. Picture: PA Images

Shortly after splitting for Pete in 2009, the 42-year-old got engaged to cage fighter Alex Reid, who is said to have spent £60,000 on an engagement ring.

In 2010, the pair got married in Las Vegas but split a year later, before Katie went on to meet Argentinian model Leandro Penna in 2012.

After meeting at Elton John's Oscars party in LA, they got engaged but split a year later.

Katie then met Kieran Hayler in 2012 and they got married on16 January 2013, before announcing their split in 2019.

While divorcing Kieran, Katie met personal trainer Kris Boyson and the pair got engaged in 2019 after a year together.

The couple split a few months later and Katie is now happily loved up with new fiancé Carl Woods.

Katie Price and Kieran Hayler split in 2019. Picture: PA Images

How many husbands has Katie Price had?

Katie Price has been married three times.

Her first husband was Peter Andre, who she married in 2006 and went on to have two children, son Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

After three years together, they split in 2009, with Pete going on to marry Emily MacDonagh and have two children; Amelia, seven, and Theo, four.

Katie then married Alex Reid in 2010, before splitting in 2011.

The star went on to tie the knot with ex-husband Kieran Hayler in 2013 and they had two children together; Jett, seven, and Princess, six.

Katie is also a mum to 18-year-old Harvey Price who she had with ex Dwayne Yorke.

