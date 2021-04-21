Katie Price announces engagement to boyfriend of 10 months Carl Woods

Katie Price is going to get married for the fourth time. Picture: Instagram

Katie Price has revealed she’s engaged and is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

Congratulations are in order, because Katie Price is engaged to her boyfriend of ten months, Carl Woods.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five shared a photo of her wearing an engagement ring, as she wrote: “I said yes!”

42-year-old Katie has since told OK! magazine that Carl asked her mum Amy for permission before getting down on one knee.

She said: “We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing.

“Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and Junior!"

Adding: "It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him."

A source has since told The Sun: “Katie is madly in love with Carl and excited to take the next step in their relationship.

“Katie has been down this road many times before but she has no reservations about taking the plunge with Carl.

“She’s a true romantic and, in him, she thinks she’s finally found the one.”

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have been together for ten months. Picture: Getty Images

The couple have been together for ten months after a mutual friend set them up during lockdown last year.

In January, Katie told Channel 4 programme Steph’s Packed Lunch that she and Carl 'got to know each other very, very quick'.

She added: “And we will get married this year… It is the real deal because it’s forever.”

And the reality star has even hinted she is ready to have another baby with her new beau, recently sharing a photo of herself cradling her stomach.

She wrote: “Happy and healthy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s the best feeling ever. I thank @carljwoods for being part of me x.”

Katie is mum to Harvey, 18, from a previous relationship, as well as Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, who she shares with ex husband Peter Andre.

The star also shares Jett, seven, and Bunny, five, with her most recent husband Kieran Hayler, with whom she has recently finalised her divorce.

In 2010, Katie married Celebrity Big Brother star Alex Reid, but the pair divorced in 2012.

She has previously been engaged six times, with exes including model Leandro Penna and personal trainer Kris Boyson.

