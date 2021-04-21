UK weather: Britain hit by Spanish plume bringing 25C heatwave in weeks

21 April 2021, 07:12 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 07:13

Temperatures could reach the mid twenties over the next few weeks
Temperatures could reach the mid twenties over the next few weeks. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The mini-heatwave is set to continue, with temperatures reaching mid-twenties by the start of May.

After a very sunny start to the week for many of us, it looks like the hot weather is set to continue.

A ‘Spanish plume’ sweeping across Britain could even bring highs of a whopping 25C, reports The Sun

These rocketing temperatures are forecast over the next few weeks and will continue into May, with Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze explaining: “Computer models show a lot of dry weather now, then warmer spells in late April and into May seeing 25C possible in the South."

This comes after Tuesday saw a high of 18C recorded in Heathrow, which is 5C above average.

The weather will stay warm over the coming week
The weather will stay warm over the coming week. Picture: PA Images

As we head into the weekend, the mercury is set to drop slightly but things will largely remain dry and bright. 

Read More: Travel company sends 187 people on eight-day trip to Greece as Covid holiday experiment

And the warm weather will continue into next week, with Meteorologist Steven Keates telling Metro.co.uk: “It will remain largely dry well into next week, so April is looking like a really dry month for much of the UK.”

The Met Office's long forecast also predicts the first half of May will see temperatures staying above average.

It says: “A settled regime will likely be in place across much of the country at first with high pressure likely to be centred to the west or northwest of the UK during this time.

"Mixed weather patterns, typical of spring are most likely through the first half of May.

"Overall, fine and dry weather is expected to be most dominant, with fair-weather cloud and plenty of sunny spells."

Meanwhile, experts are now predicting the UK could have its hottest summer in a decade this year.

Meteorologist for British Weather Services, Jim Dale, explained to The Sun: "There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction."

Now Read: Disney launches UK cruises this summer with special guests and live productions

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chrissy Teigen has revealed Meghan Markle reached out to her

Chrissy Teigen reveals ‘kind’ Meghan Markle reached out to her after she lost baby son Jack

Royals

The family pictured in 2018 (left) and 2019 (right)

Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London

European Super League: Andrea Agnelli says breakaway league cannot go ahead after Premier League teams withdraw

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and when will she be back?

This Morning

Katie Price has been married three times

Katie Price relationship history as she announces engagement

Celebrities

Paul Trueman appeared on EastEnders in the early noughties

Who was Paul Trueman in EastEnders and who killed him?

TV & Movies

Katie Price is going to get married for the fourth time

Katie Price announces engagement to boyfriend of 10 months Carl Woods

Celebrities

Johnny is a new character on Ackley Bridge

Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

TV & Movies

Downton Abbey is returning for another film

Downton Abbey 2 film: Everything we know so far including release date, cast and storyline

TV & Movies