Disney launches UK cruises this summer with special guests and live productions

19 April 2021, 11:42

Disney are launching their cruises this summer
Disney are launching their cruises this summer. Picture: Disney Cruise Line/David Roark/Matt Stroshane
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Disney Cruise Line is offering three day trips around the UK this summer.

While international holidays are still uncertain this summer, Disney has announced more details about their very special UK cruises.

Kicking off in July, the staycation packages offer plenty of fun onboard their four ships which will be departing from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

As well as live shows and entertainment every night of the week, children will also get the chance to meet all their favourite Disney characters.

Kids can also take part in storytelling sessions, interactive games and have fun on the playgrounds at Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

Disney is launching it's three day cruises in the UK
Disney is launching it's three day cruises in the UK. Picture: Disney Cruise Line/Matt Stroshane

There is a ‘cool club’ for older children which offers video games, music and movies, while inside Vibe, teens can socialise in a parents-free, ‘loft-inspired venue’.

Read More: Disney fans already know who they want to be cast in upcoming Hercules live-action remake

There are also deck parties, open-air music and dance extravaganzas which will bring to life the magic of Disney.

On board, guests will also be able to enjoy pool and waterside areas, as well as gyms and spa treatments.

Of course, you can also watch your favourite Disney film from the comfort of the state-of-the-art Buena Vista Theatre.

Each cruise is three days long, with prices starting from around £1,000 for two people.

Due to the current situation, there will be a number of coronavirus safety rules in place for when the cruises start up.

These include COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face masks, reduced guest capacity, social distancing and increased cleaning.

See the full list of dates below:

  • Liverpool: Dates from 15 - 30 July 2021, for 2-, 3- and one 4-night sailings
  • Southampton: Dates from 4 - 30 August 2021, for 2-, 3- and limited 4-night sailings
  • Newcastle: Dates from 3 - 11 September 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings
  • London Tilbury: Dates from 14 September - 1 October 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings

Tickets for the Disney Line Cruises go on sale to the general public on April 30 at 9am. Find out more at disneycruise.co.uk.

Now Read: Puppy with 'Disney character eyes' goes viral as people swoon over her long lashes

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

April Lust List

Lust List: The most exciting new releases in April 2021

The weather is set to hit 18C today

UK weather: Brits to bask in 18C sunshine this week as mini-heatwave continues

News

A man has been hailed as a 'hero' after he lay down on the pavement to help an autistic boy

Mum thanks 'hero' stranger for lying on the pavement to calm her autistic son
Jimmy the golden retriever was taken to Vets Now after swallowing his owner's headphones

Dog who swallowed owner's AirPods undergoes removal operation, and the headphones still work

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon showed off her new home on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shows off incredible toilet transformation in stunning new home

Celebrities

Line of Duty fans think Ted Hastings is H

Line of Duty fans convinced Ted Hastings is corrupt after spotting major spelling blunder

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and when will she be back?

This Morning

Marcus Thurwell made his debut on Line of Duty

Who is Line of Duty's DCI Marcus Thurwell? Meet James Nesbitt's new character

TV & Movies

Tommy Hunter was the leader of the OCG in Line of Duty

Line of Duty: Who is Tommy Hunter and is he related to Joanne Davidson?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Call The Midwife are there?

How many episodes of Call The Midwife series 10 are there?

TV & Movies