Disney launches UK cruises this summer with special guests and live productions

Disney are launching their cruises this summer. Picture: Disney Cruise Line/David Roark/Matt Stroshane

By Heart reporter

Disney Cruise Line is offering three day trips around the UK this summer.

While international holidays are still uncertain this summer, Disney has announced more details about their very special UK cruises.

Kicking off in July, the staycation packages offer plenty of fun onboard their four ships which will be departing from Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

As well as live shows and entertainment every night of the week, children will also get the chance to meet all their favourite Disney characters.

Kids can also take part in storytelling sessions, interactive games and have fun on the playgrounds at Disney’s Oceaneer Club.

Disney is launching it's three day cruises in the UK. Picture: Disney Cruise Line/Matt Stroshane

There is a ‘cool club’ for older children which offers video games, music and movies, while inside Vibe, teens can socialise in a parents-free, ‘loft-inspired venue’.

There are also deck parties, open-air music and dance extravaganzas which will bring to life the magic of Disney.

On board, guests will also be able to enjoy pool and waterside areas, as well as gyms and spa treatments.

Of course, you can also watch your favourite Disney film from the comfort of the state-of-the-art Buena Vista Theatre.

Each cruise is three days long, with prices starting from around £1,000 for two people.

Due to the current situation, there will be a number of coronavirus safety rules in place for when the cruises start up.

These include COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face masks, reduced guest capacity, social distancing and increased cleaning.

See the full list of dates below:

Liverpool: Dates from 15 - 30 July 2021, for 2-, 3- and one 4-night sailings

Southampton: Dates from 4 - 30 August 2021, for 2-, 3- and limited 4-night sailings

Newcastle: Dates from 3 - 11 September 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings

London Tilbury: Dates from 14 September - 1 October 2021, for 2- and 3-night sailings

Tickets for the Disney Line Cruises go on sale to the general public on April 30 at 9am. Find out more at disneycruise.co.uk.

