Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients

11 May 2022, 14:48

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping
Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

Kate Price has shared an update on her eldest son Harvey as he learns independent living at college.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Katie Price has shared her pride after revealing that her son Harvey has started shopping for his own dinner ingredients.

The former model and reality star, 43, took to Instagram to share some snaps of Harvey, 19, in the supermarket alongside the caption: "Harvey shopping for ingredients for his dinner yesterday. Makes me so proud!"

Harvey was born with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

He is currently living at a specialist residential college in Cheltenham, where he is learning skills to help him live more independently.

Fans rushed to comment words of encouragement for Harvey, with one writing: "Well done Harvey I’m sure you are proud Katie as you should be. You do an absolutely amazing job with him, you should be proud of yourself too."

Another added: ‘He is an inspiration, and you should be so proud of yourself for the young man he has become".

Harvey is Katie's oldest son
Harvey is Katie's oldest son. Picture: Getty

And a third wrote: "It’s the little things in life that make all the difference well done Harvey."

Another commenter shared that she also had a son with learning difficulties, writing: "My eldest son has Autism & severe learning disability.. Harvey you are my son Ethan’s hero 👏💪♥️.. such a credit to his mummy".

