Katie Price ‘devastated’ after losing pet chihuahua on holiday

Katie Price 'was left distraught after losing her beloved Chihuahua Captain while on holiday in Dorset'.

Katie Price was reportedly left heartbroken when her pet chihuahua went missing while she was on holiday.

The 44-year-old had been staying at a friend’s house in Dorset's Sandbanks with fiancé Carl Woods and their dog Captain.

But disaster struck when she let her dog off the lead and he ended up running off.

A source told The Sun: "They couldn't find him anywhere and everyone was looking.”

The insider added mum-of-five Katie was beside herself looking for the pup, terrified he might have been run out.

Thankfully, Captain was found eight hours later after a stranger came across him ‘running around’ and took him to a local vet.

The vet then contacted the breeder by looking at his digital tagging microchip and the breeder let Katie know.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Katie Price’s rep for comment.

Katie hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to pets as back in 2020 her Alsatian, Sparkle, was hit by a car and tragically killed after it escaped from her home and ran into the road.

The star took to Instagram to pay tribute to the one-year-old dog, as she wrote: “I'm absolutely Devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dogs life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die very disappointed a human being can be this heartless!”

One of Katie's horses was tragically killed on the same road in 2017 after escaping from a field.

She was then left devastated after another family pet - a French Bulldog called Precious - was found dead after getting stuck under an armchair.

The late French bulldog was bought as a present for her daughter Princess' 13th birthday after her old dog Rolo also died.