Peter Andre shares footage as his home is struck by lightning

24 October 2022, 10:53 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 11:10

Peter Andre reveals his house was damaged by the storm while his daughter was inside.
Peter Andre reveals his house was damaged by the storm while his daughter was inside. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Peter Andre and his daughter Princess were left terrified during the storm over the weekend.

Peter Andre has revealed his family home was struck by lightning over the weekend while he and his terrified daughter hid inside.

The singer, 49, admitted that he and Princess, 15, were left shaken up when the thunderstorm caused terrible damage to their house, including a cracked chimney, damaged roof and heavy bricks scattered all over the lawn.

The doting father-of-four explained that his eldest girl let out a blood-curdling scream during the scary weather incident on Sunday night, telling fans that her reaction was louder than the crack of lightning itself.

Sharing a video of the destruction on Instagram, he wrote: "Our house just got struck by lightning. The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad. Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof."

Peter Andre's Surrey home was damaged during the storm on Sunday night.
Peter Andre's Surrey home was damaged during the storm on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

The Mysterious Girl star can be heard saying in the video, "Alright the house has been struck by lightning. Flipping heck. Holy heck," as thunder rumbled and his house alarm rang in the background.

Pete's wife Emily, 33, who wasn't home at the time of the storm, was quick to comment on the shocking video, writing: "I’m just so glad you are all ok. Typical the one week I am away this happens xxx," alongside two crying emojis.

Further down the page she told fans, "The 2 little kids are with me, but poor Pete left to deal with the house poor thing I’m just glad they are all ok xx".

She also replied to a fan who reassured her that it was best she had the youngest children with her as it might have "really frightened them".

The doctor replied: "You are probably right actually, would have been so scary for them," next to another tear emoji.

Celebrity friends reached out online sharing their well wishes, with some offering to help if the Andre's were in need of a place to crash.

Lizzie Cundy wrote: "Come to mine," next to three crying faces.

While soap star Jamie Lomas added: "Hope you're okay brother."

Fans of the family also commented on the video of the storm, which ripped across the UK on Sunday night.

"Noooo!!! How scary for you all ….. I can’t believe how loud the thunder was. I was only saying the other day we don’t get thunder and lighting like we used to get when we were young in the 70’s & 80’s and then we get it. I hope you will be able to get it fixed soon," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Oh my days my little boy was saying he didn't want to go to football this morning because he was afraid lightning would hit and I told him the chances of lightning hitting us or near us are extremely unlikely! How mad! I'm glad you're all ok and hope you get it fixed soon!"

While a third worried follower said: "Get back inside… thank goodness yourself or your family where outside at the time!"

Pete lives in Surrey along with his wife Emily and their two children, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

He also lives with his two children from his previous marriage to Katie Price, Princess, 15, and 17-year-old Junior.

