Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

12 July 2022, 11:38

Peter Andre described Emily as a 'beautiful person inside out' in a glowing tribute on Instagram.

Peter Andre has shared an emotional tribute to his wife Emily on Instagram to mark their seven-year anniversary.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, shared a video montage of adorable video montage of the two of them together alongside the caption: "Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years.

"You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold. Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I ♥️ ".

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram
Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Among those sending their well-wishes was Pete's 17-year-old son Junior, who wrote: "Happy anniversary," followed by a red heart emoji.

Many of Pete's fans were moved by the post, with one writing: "Happy anniversary! I love seeing your wonderful family! She is an angel but so are you! You are perfect together! X."

Another added: "A very happy anniversary to you both. Beautiful photos and memories, with plenty more to come."

Peter reportedly first asked Emily out in 2012
Peter reportedly first asked Emily out in 2012. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Peter and doctor Emily, 32, met when he was being treated for kidney stones by her dad, who is also a doctor. The two became friends, and Pete reportedly asked for her father's blessing to take her on a date in 2012. The couple shared two kids together - Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.

