Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Peter Andre described Emily as a 'beautiful person inside out' in a glowing tribute on Instagram.

Peter Andre has shared an emotional tribute to his wife Emily on Instagram to mark their seven-year anniversary.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, shared a video montage of adorable video montage of the two of them together alongside the caption: "Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years.

"You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold. Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I ♥️ ".

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Among those sending their well-wishes was Pete's 17-year-old son Junior, who wrote: "Happy anniversary," followed by a red heart emoji.

Many of Pete's fans were moved by the post, with one writing: "Happy anniversary! I love seeing your wonderful family! She is an angel but so are you! You are perfect together! X."

Another added: "A very happy anniversary to you both. Beautiful photos and memories, with plenty more to come."

Peter reportedly first asked Emily out in 2012. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Peter and doctor Emily, 32, met when he was being treated for kidney stones by her dad, who is also a doctor. The two became friends, and Pete reportedly asked for her father's blessing to take her on a date in 2012. The couple shared two kids together - Amelia, eight, and Theo, five.