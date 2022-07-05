Exclusive

Peter Andre praises son Junior's work ethic as he embarks on music career

5 July 2022, 13:21 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 14:03

Pete has opened up about his son Junior's music career
Pete has opened up about his son Junior's music career. Picture: Getty

Peter Andre has opened up about his son's blossoming new music career.

Peter Andre has praised his 17-year-old son Junior's 'great' work ethic following the release of his debut single last month.

Proud dad Pete, who is working as his son's manager, said his first song Slide was 'one of many', and opened up about drawing on his own experiences as a young singer to help him through the process.

He said: "It’s my first time managing someone and being able to use my past experience with the team, that I’ve got to be able to help push him in the right direction. The first song was great but you guys have heard nothing yet, he’s got some great stuff coming."

Pete released his first single 30 years ago when he was the same age as Junior, and he also remarked on some similarities between his and his son's attitude to work.

"He’s got the same work ethic I had," Pete said. "Instead of wanting to go out partying with his friends in his spare time, he wants to be in the studio all the time. He’s just one of those kids, he’s great."

Peter Andre is starring in Grease the Musical
Peter Andre is starring in Grease the Musical. Picture: West End Media

Pete was speaking to Heart ahead of his West End debut in Grease the Musical, in which he plays Vince Fontaine.

Speaking about his excitement to star in the show, revealed that he watched it 10 times in a row in the cinema after it was released in 1978, adding: "It was one of my favourite films. The dream was always to go to the West End and hopefully be part of it, and here I am."

