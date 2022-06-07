Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

Peter Andre's children Junior and Princess are said to be 'really excited' about appearing on his reality show.

Peter Andre has revealed his children are going to be paid to appear on his new show.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, previously confirmed that his wife Emily, 32, and kids Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, will appear on the doc.

Meanwhile, his younger children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, won't be shown.

And now Peter has opened up about how much his teenagers - who he shares with ex wife Katie Price - will earn for taking part.

Junior and Princess will be appearing on Peter Andre's new reality show. Picture: Instagram

Writing in his OK! Magazine column, Peter said: "The kids seem really excited about the idea. It’s a discussion we’ve had and a nice way for them to earn a little extra pocket money they could save for later.

"Obviously, I’ve been saving money for them over the years, but it will be good for them to earn something themselves."

Peter's wife Emily is an NHS doctor and is set to continue working while filming for Peter’s show.

He added: "But at the end of the day we will always make sure we prioritise our family time and make it work accordingly."

Emily will be appearing alongside Peter Andre in his new documentary series. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre: My Life ran premiered on ITV2 in 2009 and ran for 10 series until 2013.

After Peter’s brother Andrew sadly died of kidney cancer, he made the decision to quit and step away from the limelight for a while.

But confirming the news that he will be returning to our screens, Pete told The Sun: “Over the years I’ve constantly been asked if I’d ever bring it back and the answer has always been no.

"But it’s about doing it slightly differently and the kids are older now. Princess is about to do her GCSEs and Junior is starting out in the music industry.

“So we’ll be able to show the two very different sides of teenage life. Emily's career is evolving too."

Peter's kids Amelia and Theo, who he shares with his wife Emily, have always been kept away from the cameras.

"From the beginning Emily always said no,” Pete previously explained.

“She wanted to keep their childhood private.

"But if Amelia gets to an age, when she’s 13 or 14, and wants to start doing stuff then we will discuss it.

“Theo is still so young. He doesn’t really get it. When he came to see me in Grease, he was like why is everyone saying Peter? It was so sweet."