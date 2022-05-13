Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

13 May 2022, 07:30 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 08:09

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Peter Andre said he has taken 'hit after hit' for 15 years after Rebekah Vardy’s personal jibe about him.

Peter Andre has released an emotional statement amid Rebekah Vardy’s 'Wagatha Christie' trial against Coleen Rooney.

Comments were made about 49-year-old Peter during the trial on Wednesday, with Rebekah saying she regretted making cruel comments about him in a 2004 interview.

On Thursday, Peter hit back on Instagram, saying he has had to deal with these ‘jokes’ for ‘15 years’.

Wearing a dressing gown in the video, he said: “Fifteen years this has been going on and I kept quiet and I didn’t say anything and I let everyone have their laugh and I let everyone say what they wanted to say."

Peter Andre has apologised to his wife and kids
Peter Andre has apologised to his wife and kids. Picture: Instagram

He continued: “It’s brought up again, the only one that sits there and takes hit after hit about it is me. I’ve been laughing about it for a while but think about how it would feel if it was the other way round, and that’s all I’m saying.

“I think it’s not fair something like this can get brought up again and again and again – we talk about mental health, about being kind, and nothing seems to change”.

Peter also apologised to his wife Emily and his children, who have ‘had to see and hear some not very nice things’.

He wrote in the caption: “Here I was this morning sat in my robe feeling like I had to say something. Feel free to come to your own conclusion.

Peter Andre has released a statement
Peter Andre has released a statement. Picture: Instagram

“Just a couple of things first. Sorry to Emily and the children that have had to see and hear some not very nice things.

“To be fair the media are very kind to me in general. Thirdly, you all know I like to take the p*** out of myself but Maybe I felt a bit vulnerable this morning. “

He added: “Love from an Aussie Brit Greek ♥️♥️♥️ “.

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with Strictly’s James Jordan writing: “Well said mate ❤️”.

Someone else said: “When people say such nasty things, they don’t think about the impact it can have on not only that person but also their loved ones.

Rebekah Vardy is appearing in court this week
Rebekah Vardy is appearing in court this week. Picture: Alamy

“You’ve handled it with such dignity and grace 👏👏👏”

While a third person added: “Well done for speaking out about it @peterandre 👏 You are only human after all, with real feelings.

“Let's hope all this disappears once & for all. Don't let this beat you, because you are better then that. Sending so much love to you & all your beautiful Family 💞 #bekind.”

The court case comes after Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the media in October 2019.

