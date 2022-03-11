Peter Andre finally reunites with mum in Australia after two years apart

11 March 2022, 08:24

Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia
Peter Andre reunited with his family in Australia. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Peter Andre and his son Junior have shared photos from their trip to Australia.

It’s been an emotional week for Peter Andre after he reunited with his parents after two years apart.

The 49-year-old has been unable to visit his mum and dad, who live in Australia, due to Covid restrictions.

But now Pete has flown Down Under to spend some time with them, sharing a string of sweet pictures from the trip.

Next to a selfie with his mum, the singer wrote: "These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years.

Peter Andre was reunited with his mum
Peter Andre was reunited with his mum. Picture: Instagram

"I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now ❤️❤️❤️."

Pete also shared a photo of 16-year-old son Junior cuddling up to his grandmother, or ‘yiayia’ as he calls her.

Fans have been quick to comment, with one person writing: “Such a wonderful infectious picture of pure joy. I’m so happy for you Pete, but I’m delighted for your wonderful mum. What a moment. Thank you for sharing it 🙏🏼❤️🎉”

“This is so precious. Finally reunited. ❤️❤️❤️,” said someone else, while a third added: “See this is so lovely she also looks very happy to be with you too ❤️|

This comes after Pete opened up about his mum’s ‘declining health’ in his column for new! magazine.

Peter Andre hasn't seen his dad in two years
Peter Andre hasn't seen his dad in two years. Picture: Instagram
Peter Andre shared sweet photos with his family
Peter Andre shared sweet photos with his family. Picture: Instagram

"I feel great about being a year away from 50. I dreaded turning 40 but actually my forties have been really amazing, I feel relaxed, and in a very happy place career wise and personally,” he said.

"The only thing that worries me about turning another year older is that my parents are getting older and my mum's health is really declining, which makes me sad.

"But everything else is going well and I feel great."

Peter also shared some photos with his dad on his Instagram Stories, calling him his ‘absolute hero’.

In another snap, he is seen having dinner with his dad along with the caption ‘Will cherish these moments forever’.

