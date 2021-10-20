Concerns for Peter Andre as he says he’s the ‘most ill he’s been in three years’

20 October 2021, 08:11

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Andre has been forced to miss a performance after falling ill this week.

Peter Andre has sparked concern after saying he feels ‘the most ill he has in three years’.

The Mysterious Girl singer was due to appear in Grease the musical at the Opera House Manchester last night, but told his fans he was feeling awful.

During an Instagram Live, Peter said: "I'm supposed to be going to Manchester to do Grease but I'm so sick, I don't know what to do."

Peter Andre was forced to miss work
Peter Andre was forced to miss work. Picture: Instagram

His daughter Princess then asked: "When are you meant to go?", to which Peter replied: "Now, but I'm so sick."

She pushed: "How are you meant to do it like that? You're going to be coughing."

Peter then replied: "But people have bought tickets. I know... I'm pretty bad."

The star’s road manager Carl Machin advised him to rest up, saying: "I know what you're saying and I applaud you for it but one you look ill, two you sound awful and three you have to sing live vocals.

Peter Andre's daughter Princess is concerned about her dad
Peter Andre's daughter Princess is concerned about her dad. Picture: Instagram

"And also you're going to be close to cast members, you've got to think how you'd feel if you gave two or three cast members what you've got and they have to have time off."

After Pete said he ‘didn’t want to let the fans down’, 14-year-old Princess told her dad: "I don't think you should go, if you are up there singing and coughing, people are going to be like...

"Just don't go. Everyone is saying rest."

Peter confirmed that he’d done a lateral flow test which came back negative, adding: "I actually think it's flu, that's what I think I've got. I'm aching and everything.

"I'm double vaccinated."

When Princess asked if this is the worst her dad has ever felt, he replied: "I haven't felt like this for two or three years.

"I had Covid, but that was a different kind of feel, but that was horrible."

Princess then urged her dad to get a PCR test, after he fell ill with Covid-19 earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Pete wasn’t able to make it to his performance, with fans disappointed they missed him.

One person said on Twitter: “Booked tickets to see Grease tonight and purposely picked a night you were supposed to be Teen Angel.”

Someone else wrote: “@PalaceAndOpera thoroughly enjoyed the #Grease performance this evening, although a little disappointed that @MrPeterAndre wasn’t performing as that was the reason for booking tonight.”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sainsbury's is banning the sale of fireworks

Sainsbury's ban fireworks as other supermarkets issue update

Lifestyle

Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis?

Only true Netflix addicts will ace this quiz! Can you guess the show from the emojis?

Lifestyle

Paige from Gogglebox has hit out at her mum

Gogglebox’s Paige Deville calls her mum ‘a disgrace’ after quitting show

Gogglebox

Stacey Solomon has been open about her breastfeeding struggles

Stacey Solomon praised by Emily Andre for opening up about breastfeeding struggles
Where is the waterfall in Emmerdale? Here's what we know...

Inside Emmerdale's 'biggest ever stunt' with waterfall scenes filmed at a white water attraction

TV & Movies

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking

Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

Lifestyle

The Hunter's Moon will be most visible Wednesday afternoon

October's 'Hunter Moon' set to light up skies this week

Lifestyle

Get to know the actor who plays Theo in You season 3

Who plays Theo in You season 3? Dylan Arnold's age, Instagram, and other work revealed

TV & Movies

The fate of Love revealed...

Does Love die in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Alana and Jason were paired on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are Alana Lister and Jason Engler now?

TV & Movies

How old is Love in You?

How old is Love in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Here's the baby names that are going extinct

The least popular baby names of 2020 revealed

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in this red ensemble

Where is Kate Middleton's red pleated midi skirt from and where can I buy it?

Royals

Royal Mint have released a new collection of 50p coins to commemorate The Snowman

Royal Mint release new 50p Snowman coin just in time for Christmas

Lifestyle