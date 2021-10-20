Concerns for Peter Andre as he says he’s the ‘most ill he’s been in three years’

Peter Andre has been forced to miss a performance after falling ill this week.

The Mysterious Girl singer was due to appear in Grease the musical at the Opera House Manchester last night, but told his fans he was feeling awful.

During an Instagram Live, Peter said: "I'm supposed to be going to Manchester to do Grease but I'm so sick, I don't know what to do."

Peter Andre was forced to miss work. Picture: Instagram

His daughter Princess then asked: "When are you meant to go?", to which Peter replied: "Now, but I'm so sick."

She pushed: "How are you meant to do it like that? You're going to be coughing."

Peter then replied: "But people have bought tickets. I know... I'm pretty bad."

The star’s road manager Carl Machin advised him to rest up, saying: "I know what you're saying and I applaud you for it but one you look ill, two you sound awful and three you have to sing live vocals.

Peter Andre's daughter Princess is concerned about her dad. Picture: Instagram

"And also you're going to be close to cast members, you've got to think how you'd feel if you gave two or three cast members what you've got and they have to have time off."

After Pete said he ‘didn’t want to let the fans down’, 14-year-old Princess told her dad: "I don't think you should go, if you are up there singing and coughing, people are going to be like...

"Just don't go. Everyone is saying rest."

Peter confirmed that he’d done a lateral flow test which came back negative, adding: "I actually think it's flu, that's what I think I've got. I'm aching and everything.

"I'm double vaccinated."

When Princess asked if this is the worst her dad has ever felt, he replied: "I haven't felt like this for two or three years.

"I had Covid, but that was a different kind of feel, but that was horrible."

Princess then urged her dad to get a PCR test, after he fell ill with Covid-19 earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Pete wasn’t able to make it to his performance, with fans disappointed they missed him.

One person said on Twitter: “Booked tickets to see Grease tonight and purposely picked a night you were supposed to be Teen Angel.”

Someone else wrote: “@PalaceAndOpera thoroughly enjoyed the #Grease performance this evening, although a little disappointed that @MrPeterAndre wasn’t performing as that was the reason for booking tonight.”