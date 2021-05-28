Peter Andre says Harvey Price is 'the greatest' in birthday tribute
28 May 2021, 11:41 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 11:49
Peter Andre said Harvey Price is 'the greatest' in a comment on ex Katie Price's Instagram post.
Peter Andre had some lovely words for Harvey Price on his 19th birthday, describing him as 'the greatest' on Instagram.
The Mysterious Girl singer, 48, who developed a close bond with Harvey when he was married to Katie, wrote the words alongside some green heart emojis.
Katie's birthday post to her son read: "Happy Birthday to my absolute world Harvey on his 19th birthday no matter what situation I’ve been in he has been there for me and kept me going , we are a team I love you so much Harvey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".
Peter and Katie met when they both appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, and they got married a year later. They got a divorce in 2009.
They shared kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, together.
Harvey was born with Septo-optic dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight, as well as autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.
Katie and Harvey recently starred in a BBC Three documentary together, which moved viewers to tears about their special bond.
Katie previously posted about her "unbreakable bond" with her eldest child, saying: "Together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son which goes deeper than most – we are unbreakable."