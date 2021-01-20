Peter Andre reveals he woke up struggling to breathe during Covid battle and is still suffering symptoms

By Polly Foreman

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh have opened up about their battles with coronavirus.

Peter Andre has revealed that he'd wake up struggling to breathe during his battle with coronavirus, as he opened up about still struggling with symptoms.

The 47-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, and appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday (19 January) alongside his doctor wife Emily, 31, who also had to virus last year.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, he revealed that he's still suffering symptoms, saying: "I have still got no sense of smell and I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me.

Emily and Pete appeared on GMB yesterday. Picture: ITV

"It's a psychological thing: 'Is it going to get worse at some point?' This is what the problem is.

Pete added: "I'm 47, I exercise, I feel quite good - and I had a doctor in the house and still there were nights where I'd wake up and I'm thinking… I'm finding it hard to breathe."

Gesturing at Emily, he said: "She was like: 'Calm down, a lot of it is anxiety'."

Emily then continued: "You see it in the media play out so much - you hear all these stories of young people who are getting really unwell and it makes you worried more than you would if you didn't know it was coronavirus."

Pete added that he feels lucky he didn't suffer as badly as many others do, adding: "There was a couple of days it was very unpleasant, but people have had it far worse than me.

"One of my cousins is still on oxygen now and he was sick before me - everyone's got different symptoms."

