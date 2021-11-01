Peter Andre is proudest dad with kids Junior and Princess on first family red carpet

1 November 2021, 11:25

Peter Andre walked the red carpet with his kids
Peter Andre walked the red carpet with his kids. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Peter Andre couldn’t stop beaming as he walked the red carpet with his kids for the first time.

Peter Andre was joined by his two eldest children on the red carpet this weekend.

The 48-year-old arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards with Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, - who he shares with ex Katie Price - as well as wife Emily MacDonagh, 32.

While Junior looked just like his dad in a navy suit, Princess chose a beautiful navy halter neck dress for her first ever red carpet.

Peter Andre arrived on the red carpet with his family
Peter Andre arrived on the red carpet with his family. Picture: Alamy

Peter told The Mirror: “This is my daughter’s first ever red carpet, and Junior’s done one before but never like this.”

The dad of four - who also shares children Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, with wife Emily - went on to open up about Junior following in his footsteps in the music industry.

"Well, I think I'm going to be loving being the one on the other side watching,” he told reporters.

"Do you know what's really funny? What's really amazing, I won't bore you with it but I'll be really brief with it, I went into the studio to start my album and then we started focusing on Junior, because he's so good, and I'm just carrying on later.”

Junior has been in the recording studio working hard on his music since signing his first record deal earlier in the year.

Pete added: "Seeing what he's doing, and we're so different in styles, seeing him - he's going to shine.”

After bagging his record deal back in August, Junior called it a ‘dream come true’.

He said in a statement: “I would like to thank everyone who helped me get here, especially the team at Columbia and Rebel Records and all the people who worked with me on this project. I can’t wait to share my music with the world.”

This comes after Peter was struck by a mystery illness last month.

Peter Andre hit the red carpet with his kids for the first time
Peter Andre hit the red carpet with his kids for the first time. Picture: Instagram

The Mysterious Girl singer was due to appear in Grease the musical at the Opera House Manchester in October, but was forced to cancel his show on October 19.

During an Instagram Live, Peter said: "I'm supposed to be going to Manchester to do Grease but I'm so sick, I don't know what to do."

Daughter Princess then asked: "When are you meant to go?", to which Peter replied: "Now, but I'm so sick."

She pushed: "How are you meant to do it like that? You're going to be coughing."Peter then replied: "But people have bought tickets. I know... I'm pretty bad."

