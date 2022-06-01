Peter Andre confirms his reality show is making a comeback 10 years after airing

Peter Andre has confirmed that his reality show is making a comeback. Picture: Instagram

Peter Andre has confirmed that his titular reality show is returning to our screens.

Peter Andre and his family will be bringing back their fly-in-the-wall documentary almost a decade after the original was on our screens.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, has confirmed that his wife Emily, 32, and kids Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, will appear on the doc, but his younger children Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, won't be shown.

Confirming the news to The Sun, he said: “Over the years I’ve constantly been asked if I’d ever bring it back and the answer has always been no.

"But it’s about doing it slightly differently and the kids are older now. Princess is about to do her GCSEs and Junior is starting out in the music industry.

Peter will appear on the show with his wife Emily. Picture: Instagram

"So we’ll be able to show the two very different sides of teenage life. Emily's career is evolving too."

Pete went on to discuss Junior's music career, saying it's a 'really exciting time' for the teenager.

He added: "We were at his video shoot the other day, when this young girl ran straight past me, went up to Junior, and said, please, please can I get a picture with you?"

Junior is embarking on a music career. Picture: Instagram

Peter's kids Emily and Theo, who he shares with his wife Emily, have always been kept out of the spotlight by their parents.

Discussing this decision, Peter said: "From the beginning Emily always said no. She wanted to keep their childhood private.

"But if Amelia gets to an age, when she’s 13 or 14, and wants to start doing stuff then we will discuss it. Theo is still so young. He doesn’t really get it. When he came to see me in Grease, he was like why is everyone saying Peter? It was so sweet."