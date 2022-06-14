Peter Andre buys son Junior a £25,000 car for his 17th birthday

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to reveal he bought his son an extravagant gift for his 17th birthday.

Proud dad Peter Andre has treated his son Junior to a lavish £25,000 gift for his 17th birthday.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, bought his eldest child an Audi, and posted a video of him sat in the driver's seat alongside his sister Princess, 14, to Instagram.

Pete captioned the vid: "I think he’s loving his new car . Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test. @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre

"Big thanks to @beany_man_ipswich_alloys for getting the wheels how he liked it in record time. I was so scared I wasn’t gonna have everything ready for him. Love you son ♥️ (not you Beany, I mean junior). Love you too though mate".

Pete revealed last week that he was planning to gift his son a car for his birthday, writing in his new! magazine column: "It's Junior's 17th birthday next week, which means it's time for a car and driving lessons!

Junior is Peter's oldest child. Picture: Getty

"It feels crazy that little J is now old enough to drive. He's a good kid and makes me proud."

Singer Junior also posted a photo of his new car to his own page, writing: "Couldn’t be more grateful right now".

Junior is forging an impressive singing career for himself, and is releasing his first single - named Slide - this Friday.