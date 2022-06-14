Peter Andre buys son Junior a £25,000 car for his 17th birthday

14 June 2022, 12:07

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to reveal he bought his son an extravagant gift for his 17th birthday.

Proud dad Peter Andre has treated his son Junior to a lavish £25,000 gift for his 17th birthday.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 49, bought his eldest child an Audi, and posted a video of him sat in the driver's seat alongside his sister Princess, 14, to Instagram.

Pete captioned the vid: "I think he’s loving his new car . Happy birthday son. Now you just have to pass your test. @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre

"Big thanks to @beany_man_ipswich_alloys for getting the wheels how he liked it in record time. I was so scared I wasn’t gonna have everything ready for him. Love you son ♥️ (not you Beany, I mean junior). Love you too though mate".

Pete revealed last week that he was planning to gift his son a car for his birthday, writing in his new! magazine column: "It's Junior's 17th birthday next week, which means it's time for a car and driving lessons!

Junior is Peter's oldest child
Junior is Peter's oldest child. Picture: Getty

"It feels crazy that little J is now old enough to drive. He's a good kid and makes me proud."

Singer Junior also posted a photo of his new car to his own page, writing: "Couldn’t be more grateful right now".

Junior is forging an impressive singing career for himself, and is releasing his first single - named Slide - this Friday.

