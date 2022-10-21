A list of everyone who has died in the Emmerdale storm

21 October 2022, 15:37

Emmerdale spoilers: How many people have died in Emmerdale this week and is anyone else leaving?

To celebrate Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary, the villagers have been caught up in the biggest storyline of the year.

The action kicked off on Sunday 16th October, with the characters facing a deadly storm which ripped through the farm.

Things are set to conclude with a special Saturday night edition of the show on Saturday 22nd October.

But how many people have died in Emmerdale and who else is leaving? Find out everything…

Who has died in the Emmerdale Storm?

Harriet Finch

Harriet Finch, played by Katherine Dow Blyton, was the first character to die in the storm after she got crushed by her quad bike.

Harriet Finch has died in Emmerdale
Harriet Finch has died in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

The much loved character initially set off in search of pregnant Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who had gone into labour during the storm.

Newly married Kim Tate (Claire King) also went out to look for her, but Harriet took a fall in the woods and became trapped by her quad bike.

Kim found Harriet and she managed to free her but a bolt of lightning struck, knocking them both out and killing Harriet.

After leaving the soap, Katherine told The Sun: "I loved playing the vicar and the fact that she was flawed and she was a bit off the wall.

"She had a sense of humour and I loved the character. I will very much miss playing her but she's with me obviously. We're not too dissimilar."

Liv Flaherty was caught in the Emmerdale storm
Liv Flaherty was caught in the Emmerdale storm. Picture: ITV

Liv Flaherty

Liv (Isobel Steele) became the second character to die when she was pinned up against a wall by a caravan caught in the wind.

Vinny - played by Bradley Johnson - was forced to say his final goodbyes as she slipped away right in front of him.

Following Liv’s heartbreaking final scenes, Emmerdale shared a video of Isobel where she said it’s been the ‘best seven years of her life’.

In the clip, Isobel says: "Hey everyone, I assume you've now watched the episode where Liv's died. I hope it made you cry. I definitely cried when I read it and it's been a pleasure.

"It's been the best seven years of my life and yeah, it's been all worth it because of you. So thank you so much!"

Who else could die in Emmerdale?

Director Tim O’Mara previously revealed the death toll wouldn't stop at Harriet and Liv, and as many as eight people could be killed.

Speaking to ITV Yorkshire, he said: “No one is safe. There’s a possibility of eight or nine characters not being around for very long.

“We do go to the hospital on a number of visits, a number of people hurt by debris flying around the village, there are accidents in the woods, trees falling on people.

“There are massive accidents at the farm which might attract the attention of one or two characters.

“And there’s a massive problem in the village that will involve two of the other characters.”

Sam Dingle

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) was caught up in a herd of stampeding cows and ended up being impaled on a digger’s spikes.

He was taken to hospital with his life hanging in the balance and is seemingly on the mend, but could his health take a turn?

Actor James has even suggested his character could be killed off as he Tweeted: “Did anything happen in @emmerdale tonight?”

He added: “Feel like I’ve been spiked,” referring to his gory scene. His final Tweet is what got fans worried as he added: “Ok…I get it….you’re supposed to throw the javelin, not land on it. DEAD funny me.”

Samson Dingle

On Thursday night's episode, the villagers realised Samson was missing and hadn’t been seen for a few days.

When Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) sent him a text message, viewers saw the teenagers smashed-up phone on the ground, with the messages coming through.

After the chilling scenes, fans of the show are convinced he has been killed in a shock twist.

"Samson will be dead and then it will come out that he's not the actual dad of Amelias baby,” one person wrote.

Another said: "I reckon Samson got hit and dead. If he has now it all makes sense how he's acted towards everyone."

