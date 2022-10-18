Emmerdale’s Sam Dingle actor James Hooton drops major clue his character has died

Is Sam dead in Emmerdale? Fans of the show are convinced he has been killed during the dramatic storm...

Emmerdale fans were shocked this week when Sam Dingle was left for dead after he dived away from a cow stampede.

The much-loved character, played by James Hooton, was trying to fix the gates of the barn during the storm with Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Nate (Jurell Carter).

But as the cows began to escape, all three of them jumped out of the way just in time and seemed to get away unscathed.

As the cameras then panned to Sam, his body was seen slumped across a tractor, with a long, jagged metal bar pierced through him.

Sam Dingle actor James has opened up about his 'death' on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Does Sam Dingle die in Emmerdale?

It’s unclear whether Sam has died, but actor James has hinted it’s not looking good for him.

Tweeting to his followers, he joked: “Did anything happen in @emmerdale tonight?”

He added: “Feel like I’ve been spiked,” referring to his gory scene. His final Tweet is what got fans worried as he added: “Ok…I get it….you’re supposed to throw the javelin, not land on it. DEAD funny me.”

Fans were quick to comment, with many begging Emmerdale not to kill off one of their favourite characters.

“Please please not Sam I can’t deal. He is the heart of Emmerdale,” said one person, while another said: “Sam is one of the best Emmerdale characters surely they can’t kill him off.”

A third wrote: “I gasped when I saw Sam, I knew he would be hurt but wasn’t expecting that! Poor Harriet too,” while a fourth simply added: “Please save Sam.”

This comes after James opened up about filming the terrifying scenes as part of mmerale’s 50th anniversary.

Sam Dingle actor James has opened up about shock Emmerdale scenes. Picture: ITV

He told Radio Times: "It was interesting and obviously a bit of a break from the norm! You never know what the show is going to throw at you.

"I was told this was happening and I didn't know what the outcome's gonna be with a story such as this. You don't know whether Sam lives or dies..."

Speaking about the process behind the shock moment, he added: "It was really interesting.

"Costume went all out to try and find the best way of dealing with this special scenario. [The spike] looks ultra realistic when you see it on screen, but it's just made of foam basically.

"We spent pretty much a whole day on one scene, which is unheard of in soap territory to prepare and shoot just one single scene."