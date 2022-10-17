Emmerdale fans spot clue Kim Tate and Harriet Finch are dead after quad bike explosion
17 October 2022, 09:18 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 10:04
Does Kim Tate die in Emmerdale and what happened to Harriet Finch? Here's what we know...
There was plenty of drama in Sunday evening’s 50th anniversary episode of Emmerdale.
In classic soap style, the show was left on the ultimate cliffhanger when both Kim Tate and Harriet Finch were caught in a quad bike explosion.
During the hour-long special, Kim and Will Taylor’s wedding ended in disaster when a terrifying storm hit the village.
Pregnant teenager Amelia Spencer was caught in the gale force winds and her contractions started as she desperately called her dad, Dan Spencer, for help before her phone ran out of battery.
Harriet then went looking for Amelia on a quad bike but just as she started to drive off a tree broke in the wind causing her to fall down a ditch and the quad bike then landed on her.
Luckily, Kim came across Harriet while riding her horse and attempted to get her out of the wreckage.
But as Kim left to go and find Amelia, the quad bike, which had been leaking oil, was struck with lightening and caused a huge explosion.
Kim was blown back and hit her head on a stone, with both women ending up lifeless on the floor.
So, who dies in Emmerdale and do Harriet and Kim survive? Here’s what we know…
Do Harriet and Kim die in Emmerdale?
We don’t know whether Kim and Harriet will die in Emmerdale, but boss Jane Hudson recently confirmed ‘deaths, destruction and lots of tears’ during the 50th anniversary.
One person wrote on Twitter: "Kim! Please say #Emmerdale is not killing her off! She's one of the best characters in it! #Emmerdale50th".
Someone else said: "Not me screaming at the telly because it ended too soon, but Kim and Harriet’s lives are hanging in the balance! #Emmerdale".
While a third person said: “I thought #Kim was going to leave #Harriet to die under that quad!! I can’t believe #Kim might die now too!! @emmerdale #Emmerdale50.”
A fourth wrote: “This is horrible. Is Harriet really going to die like this? #emmerdale.”