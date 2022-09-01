Inside Emmerdale star Joshua Richards' life away from soap including Hollywood fame

Joshua Richards stas in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV/Alamy

How old is Joshua Richards from Emmerdale? And what else has he been in? Here's what we know...

Joshua Richards joined Emmerdale back in 2019 as bearded wrestler Bear Wolf.

The character has received a lot of attention over the past few years after he turned up looking like a stoneage man.

Some of his biggest storylines include the confusion over whether or not he was Paddy Kirk’s ­biological dad.

But what do we know about actor Joshua Richards away from The Dales? Find out everything…

Joshua Richards plays Bear Wolf in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

How old is Joshua Richards?

We don’t know Joshua Richards’ exact age, but according to his Voice Boutique page, he can do voice-over work for producers who need someone to sound as if they are in their 60s.

This means Joshua is probably in his 60s or early 70s.

As for his character Bear Wolf, the former wrestler was born in 1945, which would make him 77 years old at the moment.

What else has Joshua Richards been in?

Bear is Joshua’s first role in a soap, but he had some roles across the pond in America.

Joshua Richards was a Hollywood star before Emmerdale. Picture: Getty Images

The actor previously starred opposite Brad Pitt in 2004’s Troy and alongside Hugh Grant in the Amazon Prime series A Very English Scandal.

He has also had roles in Downton Abbey, Heartbeat and Panic Button, as well as being a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company where he had roles in Henry IV part I and part II.

After joining Emmerdale, Joshua said: “Having been based in Yorkshire for most of my life, it’s fantastic to now be filming there too. Bear Wolf is a great character and I am looking forward to seeing what’s in store for him."

Despite the fact he has starred alongside some huge actors, Joshua was nervous about his role in Emmerdale.

He admitted that “it’s not as daunting as he thought it would be” and that “everyone is so friendly.”

The star added: “The learning curve is quicker. I’m used to doing large roles in the theatre where you have a long time to learn it. With this, you throw out your short term memory. It’s a new habit to get into.”