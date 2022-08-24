EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

The soap stars got engaged during a holiday in Ibiza, three years after they met during the filming of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, 31, and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, 34, have announced that they are engaged.

The soap stars are currently on holiday in Ibiza and shared the happy news with their fans on social media this week.

Toby, who played Gray Atkins in EastEnders, shared a picture of himself and Amy, wearing an engagement ring, on the beach with the caption: "So this happened".

Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe on Emmerdale, shared some pictures on her own Instagram page, writing on one of the images that she was "thanking the stars for aligning".

The couple first met in 2019 where they were sat next to each other during the filming of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following the news of the proposal, Toby shared a picture from the episode of Strictly Come Dancing where he was sat next to Amy, writing: "Where it all began."

In a previous interview on Loose Women, Amy said that it was "absolute chance" that they met that night.

She told the panel: "He walked in and sat next to me, and I turned around to my friend and I was like 'who is that?! He's so fit!'"

After four hours chatting in the audience, Toby asked Amy out, and the rest is history.

Amy and Toby moved in together in 2020 when the pandemic hit, and welcomed their first child, Bonnie Mae, in 2021.

At the time of announcing they were expecting a baby, Toby wrote online: "The news is out and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to go on this journey with you."

