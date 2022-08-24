EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

24 August 2022, 12:06

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week
Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week. Picture: Instagram/Toby-Alexander Smith - Amy Walsh
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The soap stars got engaged during a holiday in Ibiza, three years after they met during the filming of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, 31, and Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, 34, have announced that they are engaged.

The soap stars are currently on holiday in Ibiza and shared the happy news with their fans on social media this week.

Toby, who played Gray Atkins in EastEnders, shared a picture of himself and Amy, wearing an engagement ring, on the beach with the caption: "So this happened".

Amy, who plays Tracy Metcalfe on Emmerdale, shared some pictures on her own Instagram page, writing on one of the images that she was "thanking the stars for aligning".

Toby and Amy have got engaged eight months after welcoming a baby girl
Toby and Amy have got engaged eight months after welcoming a baby girl. Picture: Instagram/Amy Walsh

The couple first met in 2019 where they were sat next to each other during the filming of an episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following the news of the proposal, Toby shared a picture from the episode of Strictly Come Dancing where he was sat next to Amy, writing: "Where it all began."

Toby popped the question while they were on holiday in Ibizia
Toby popped the question while they were on holiday in Ibizia. Picture: Instagram/Amy Walsh
Amy Walsh said she 'thanked the stars' for 'aligning' following her engagement
Amy Walsh said she 'thanked the stars' for 'aligning' following her engagement. Picture: Instagram/Amy Walsh
Amy and Toby first met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing
Amy and Toby first met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Instagram/Toby-Alexander Smith

In a previous interview on Loose Women, Amy said that it was "absolute chance" that they met that night.

She told the panel: "He walked in and sat next to me, and I turned around to my friend and I was like 'who is that?! He's so fit!'"

After four hours chatting in the audience, Toby asked Amy out, and the rest is history.

Watch the moment Amy and Toby announced they were expecting a baby:

Amy and Toby moved in together in 2020 when the pandemic hit, and welcomed their first child, Bonnie Mae, in 2021.

At the time of announcing they were expecting a baby, Toby wrote online: "The news is out and we couldn’t be happier. Can’t wait to go on this journey with you."

