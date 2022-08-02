Inside Emmerdale star Louisa Clein's life away from Maya Stepney character

Emmerdale fans will know Maya Stepney as the evil character who groomed sixteen-year-old Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

She was part of a huge ongoing storyline right up until her arrest the following year.

In November 2019, Maya was released from prison early and revealed to be pregnant, she later left the baby outside Jacob's house on Christmas Day with a note asking him to look after him as she fled the country.

In January 2020, Jacob’s dad David (Matthew Wolfenden) was proven by DNA test to be the father and he finally contacted Social Services who tracked Maya down.

Louisa Clein played Maya Stepney in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy

But who played Maya in Emmerdale and what do we know about Louisa Clein? Here's what you need to know about the soap star…

Who played Maya Stepney in Emmerdale?

Louisa Clein played Maya Stepney from 2018-2019.

The 43-year-old actress was born in Poole in Dorset and made her television debut as Charlie Deed in the BBC series Judge John Deed, which ran until 2007.

Why did Louisa Clein leave Emmerdale?

Louisa left when her character’s plot came to an end as her character was specifically introduced for the grooming storyline.

Maya Stepney was a huge Emmerdale character. Picture: ITV

She told Loose Women ahead of her exit: "I'm getting messages from victims. They thought that they were in a relationship with someone, they thought maybe that person was also seeing someone else.

"They were seeing a teacher, they were seeing a married man or woman, and they thought it was this loving, emotionally conducive relationship, and it was."

As well as the controversial grooming storyline, Maya also had an emotional breakup with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and fierce rivalry with Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger).

At the 2019 Inside Soap Awards, Louisa received the award for Best Bad Girl.

What else has Louisa Clein been in?

Louisa Clein has starred in show such Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, New Tricks, Midsomer Murders, Fanny Hill and played the role of Zelda Kay in ITV's Island at War in 2004.

She has also performed in theatre shows such as A Midsummer Night's Dream, My Children, My Africa! and The Lady from the Sea.