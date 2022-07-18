Here's where Emmerdale's Sian Reese-Williams is now after Gennie Walker role

Gennie Walker used to star in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Who played Gennie Walker in Emmerdale and where is she now?

Emmerdale fans might remember Gennie Walker after she was introduced back in 2008.

The character was part of some huge storylines until she sadly died four years later in 2013.

But what happened Gennie Walker and who is the actress who played her?

Gennie Walker was played by Sian Reese-Williams. Picture: Alamy

What happened to Gennie Walker in Emmerdale?

Gennie Walker made her debut in the village when she was on her way back to meet biological dad Shadrach Dingle for the first time.

She was married to Nikhil Sharma (Rik Makarem) and the couple shared a daughter, Molly Sharma (Maia Rose Smith).

After being adopted, she came to the village to find out more about her birth family.

Unfortunately, Gennie was killed off on July 25 2013 when she was suffocated by Cameron Murray (Dominic Power) after a car crash.

Sian Reese-Williams has starred in plenty of TV shows. Picture: Alamy

The character went on to appear on Emmerdale one last time when she featured in a pre-recorded video on an episode broadcast in August.

Who played Gennie Walker in Emmerdale?

Sian Reese-Williams played the role of Gennie Walker for five years.

The 40-year-old was born in Glanamman, South Wales and lived in Swansea until the age of four, when her family moved to Brecon, Mid Wales.

She graduated in Drama from the University of Hull and trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Born during a snowstorm… trying to make this more bearable. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/kMjVRu75gY — Sian Reese-Williams (@Reese_Williams) June 21, 2022

Where is Sian Reese-Williams now?

Following her time in Emmerdale, Sian landed a role in rival BBC soap Holby City as Jodie Rodgers.

Her TV credits include playing Sara in 35 Diwrnod and Trudy Franken in Requiem.

In 2019 she appeared in season five of Line of Duty as Sergeant Jane Cafferty and she also played Sara Morris in Pili Pala and Tina Harcourt in Silent Witness.

The actress also does a lot of work with Chichester Festival Theatre.