Is Dan Spencer leaving Emmerdale? Shock death storyline leaves fans concerned for actor Liam Fox's future

4 August 2023, 11:10

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer could be set to exit Emmerdale after pleading guilty to charges
Emmerdale's Dan Spencer could be set to exit Emmerdale after pleading guilty to charges. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale fans worry Dan Spencer will be leaving the soap after his shock court confession - warning, there may be spoilers ahead.

It's been a heavy and dramatic few weeks on Emmerdale from Jai Sharma discovering his father's shock death to a suspected pregnancy twist for Gabby Thomas and now, viewers could be getting ready to wave goodbye to another character.

In the latest episodes, and there are spoilers ahead, Dan Spencer has shockingly plead guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to Lloyd and fans of the TV show are convinced this means actor Liam Fox could be about to leave.

Dan, who plays Amelia's father in the hit ITV soap, punched Lloyd after he stalked his daughter which led him to be in a coma.

In the latest shock twist, Lloyd died in hospital, turning Dan's charges from GBH to a manslaughter or murder charge.

Emmerdale's Lloyd was in a coma after being punched by Dan Spencer
Emmerdale's Lloyd was in a coma after being punched by Dan Spencer. Picture: ITV

Dealing with the idea it's likely Dan will be spending a long time in prison, fans of Emmerdale are convinced this means Liam will be leaving the soap.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their concerns over his departure as one wrote: "There has to be something that'll save Dan unless he's leaving the show #Emmerdale."

Read more: Amy Walsh's daughter follows in mum's footsteps with new role in Emmerdale

Read more: Emmerdale fans 'work out' shock DNA secret after Jai's mum is revealed

Another added: "#Emmerdale does anyone know if Dan is leaving then? Is that why they’ve done this GBH charge storyline?"

"Ohh no!!! Poor Dan this has to mean he's leaving story now then #Emmerdale," said another.

Actor Liam Fox has caused concern amongst Emmerdale fans after his shock guilty plea
Actor Liam Fox has caused concern amongst Emmerdale fans after his shock guilty plea. Picture: ITV

Dan Spencer pleads guilty on Emmerdale

As it stands, actor Liam hasn't confirmed or denied whether he's leaving the soap.

The latest twist comes as a shock to fans as they only just recently lost Rishi in the soap which left a path of heartbreak for watchers.

The popular character, played by Bhasker Patel, met his untimely death in tragic circumstances on the day of his son's wedding to fiancé Laurel.

He took his exit after 12 years on the soap.

