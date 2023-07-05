Amy Walsh's daughter follows in mum's footsteps with new role in Emmerdale

5 July 2023, 11:33

Amy Walsh's daughter is following in her acting footsteps
Amy Walsh's daughter is following in her acting footsteps. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Amy Walsh's daughter has got a role in Emmerdale as the actress returns to work following her maternity leave.

Get ready for some serious cuteness, because Amy Walsh's baby daughter has bagged herself a role in Emmerdale.

The actress - who plays Tracy Metcalfe - is back to work following the birth of her daughter Bonnie last year.

In the soap, viewers recently found out Tracy and Nate have rekindled their relationship and are planning to get married.

But as the couple arrive back to the village, Tracy is planning on opening a nursery for the young people of the village.

Opening up about her character, Amy told the Mirror: "She’s always looking for the next career move.

“She thinks it’s a good idea to open up a nursery in the village, so that’s me looking after more kids."

She added: "It’ll be fun. I’ve actually asked if Bonnie can be an extra. Then I could see her a bit more! I don’t think that would be wise though.

"It’ll be fun though. It’ll be nice to see. Tracy moved away to Nottingham for work and she got a passion for being successful and this is just another venture she’s taken herself on, whether it works or not is another matter.

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith
Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith. Picture: Instagram

"She’s going to put her heart and soul in it. She’s just gonna put her heart and soul into it; she’s so much about creating a future for Frankie that she didn’t have and I think that’s really nice to see. It’s literally my work life echoing my home life."

Amy shares her daughter with boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith, who played Gray Atkins in EastEnders.

The couple moved in with each other at the beginning of lockdown after meeting through work and have been sharing moments from their romance ever since.

Amy has since opened up about the birth of her daughter, saying it ‘wasn’t easy’ and ‘worst than the worst’.

She explained: "I had to be induced for various reasons and risk of infection which obviously just catapults you doesn't it. The contractions were going fast but I wasn't dilating.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh in 2020
Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh in 2020. Picture: Alamy

"It was just really hard to get her out at the end and various other complications. I had an epidural because of the induction but that came out so I had to have another one reinstated mid worst part of your contractions."

She went on to say she ‘didn’t leave the house for eight months’ after giving birth, adding: “If I did, it’d be a couple of hours close by so I could rush home if she needed me.

“Everyone was telling me, 'Once you get to six months you’ll be fine', but at six months it was still really hard

"I did a postnatal depression storyline as Tracy while I was pregnant and did loads of research, but I still didn’t know what I was walking into. I was like, 'Wow, this is hard'.

“It’s not to say we didn’t enjoy the first eight months, we’ve just found it a bit tougher."

