What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?

19 May 2022, 08:26

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale
Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

Who was Dawn in Emmerdale and how did she die? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans will remember Dawn Woods after she arrived in the Dales with her husband Terry back in 2003.

She was part of some huge storylines during her three years on the soap until she tragically died in 2006.

But who was Dawn Woods and who played her? Here’s what we know…

Who was Dawn Woods?

Dawn was first introduced to Emmerdale fans as the fiancée of Terry Woods and estranged daughter of Bob Hope.

Her biggest storylines include her marriage to Terry, who was 27 years her senior, and the birth of their son Terry Junior.

Julia Mallam starred in Emmerdale for three years
Julia Mallam starred in Emmerdale for three years. Picture: Getty Images

Dawn and Terry split up after he suffered a stroke just after TJ was born.

She then went on to have a relationship with her stepbrother, Scott Windsor before getting with Danny Daggert.

How did Dawn Woods die?

Dawn was written out of Emmerdale in July 2006 after she died at the King's River show home.

Cain Dingle deliberately sabotaged the building as instructed by Sadie King which caused damage to the gas pipe.

While Jimmy knew about the damage, he didn’t want to jeopardise the grand opening of the King's River housing development.

In a bid to stop any delays, he hurried along the repair process and planned to fix it properly later on.

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam
Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam. Picture: Getty Images

The faulty gas pipe then caused an explosion, with Dawn caught up in the blast and while her injuries seemed minor, her health soon deteriorated and she died from internal injuries.

Noreen Bell and estate agent David Brown were also killed in the blast.

The explosion won the Spectacular Scene of the Year prize at the British Soap Awards in 2007.

Where is Julia Mallam now?

Following her role in Emmerdale, Julia appeared in Soapstar Superchef with Sherrie Hewson in the spring of 2007.

They made it to the final, where they lost out to Hayley Tamaddon and Mathew Bose.

The same year she appeared in an episode of the police drama The Bill and in February 2008, she appeared in the children’s television series, Captain Mack, playing various characters.

Her other credits include Casualty (2009), Doctors (2010), Tyrannosaur (2011) and That Day (2012).

Julia, who is now 39-years-old, has stayed out of the limelight for the past decade.

