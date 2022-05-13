Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Who is Liam Fox and what do we know about his life away from Emmerdale? Find out everything about the Dan Spencer star...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers will know Liam Fox for playing Dan Spencer in the soap since 2011.

Some of his biggest storylines include tying the knot with Chas Dingle, Kerry Wyatt and Ali Spencer.

But viewers might not know a lot about Liam’s life away from Emmerdale, including his relationship with former co-star Joanna Hudson.

How old is Liam Fox?

Liam was born on June 2, 1970, making him 51-years-old.

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

He joined the cast of Emmerdale in late 2011 as Dan Spencer and was initially contracted for eight episodes, but he was later promoted to the main cast.

This wasn’t the first time he starred in show, as he previously played small roles such as Les back in 1993, PC Tyrell in 2002 and Officer Price in 2004.

For his role as Dan, Liam was nominated for Most Popular Newcomer at the 18th National Television Awards in 2013.

Who is Liam Fox married to?

Liam married actor Jo Hudson in 2020.

He previously wed fellow soap star Nicole Barber-Lane who used to play Hollyoaks’ Myra McQueen.

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson have been married since 2020. Picture: Instagram

Liam and Nicole have two children together but divorced in 2015 after 16 years of marriage.

Following their split, Liam went on to find love with his old friend Joanna Hudson, who he actually dated previously while he was at university in Salford.

Jo is a 45-year-old actress who has a string of TV appearances, as well on stage and film credits.

She has been on shows such as Crimewatch, The Ward, Saturday Night Takeaway, Coronation Street and The Apprentice.

Jo was also a co-star of Liam back in 2018 when she played hospital consultant Miss King in Emmerdale.

Liam proposed to Jo back in April 2019, announcing the news on Twitter, while the pair married in February this year.

The wedding was attended by Liam’s co-stars Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma), Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma) and Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), as well as Denise Van Outen.