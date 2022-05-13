Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

13 May 2022, 12:48

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale
Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram

Who is Liam Fox and what do we know about his life away from Emmerdale? Find out everything about the Dan Spencer star...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers will know Liam Fox for playing Dan Spencer in the soap since 2011.

Some of his biggest storylines include tying the knot with Chas Dingle, Kerry Wyatt and Ali Spencer.

But viewers might not know a lot about Liam’s life away from Emmerdale, including his relationship with former co-star Joanna Hudson.

How old is Liam Fox?

Liam was born on June 2, 1970, making him 51-years-old.

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale
Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

He joined the cast of Emmerdale in late 2011 as Dan Spencer and was initially contracted for eight episodes, but he was later promoted to the main cast.

This wasn’t the first time he starred in show, as he previously played small roles such as Les back in 1993, PC Tyrell in 2002 and Officer Price in 2004.

For his role as Dan, Liam was nominated for Most Popular Newcomer at the 18th National Television Awards in 2013.

Who is Liam Fox married to?

Liam married actor Jo Hudson in 2020.

He previously wed fellow soap star Nicole Barber-Lane who used to play Hollyoaks’ Myra McQueen.

Liam Fox and Jo Hudson have been married since 2020
Liam Fox and Jo Hudson have been married since 2020. Picture: Instagram

Liam and Nicole have two children together but divorced in 2015 after 16 years of marriage.

Following their split, Liam went on to find love with his old friend Joanna Hudson, who he actually dated previously while he was at university in Salford.

Jo is a 45-year-old actress who has a string of TV appearances, as well on stage and film credits.

She has been on shows such as Crimewatch, The Ward, Saturday Night Takeaway, Coronation Street and The Apprentice.

Jo was also a co-star of Liam back in 2018 when she played hospital consultant Miss King in Emmerdale.

Liam proposed to Jo back in April 2019, announcing the news on Twitter, while the pair married in February this year.

The wedding was attended by Liam’s co-stars Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Chris Bisson (Jai Sharma), Fiona Wade (Priya Sharma) and Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), as well as Denise Van Outen.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist
Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé
Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role
Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened
Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street

Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role

Trending on Heart

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

Celebrities

You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo
The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'

Lifestyle

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Celebrities

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role
Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Celebrities

A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Lifestyle

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients

Celebrities

Here's the cast of Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?