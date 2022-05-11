Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

Who will die in Emmerdale this week? Viewers think they know who will get shot...

Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out who will be shot in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Last night, viewers watched a mystery person sneak into Home Farm and break the glass cabinet with a gun inside.

We already know that someone is set to get injured after a shot is fired, but fans now think it was Gabby Thomas who stole the weapon.

Others have guessed she will accidentally shoot Noah Dingle in a case of mistaken identity, as she continues to believe Jamie Tate has returned.

Gabby Thomas thinks Jamie Tate is back in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: "Bet it was gabby who took the gun, the jacket that she was wearing looks like the same one of the person who took the gun.”

Someone else agreed: "What’s the bet, Gabby takes the gun into the woods & Noah is heading there. She shoot’s him thinking it’s Jamie??!!"

A third said: "@emmerdale I know who stole the firearm gun it’s gabby Thomas she believed Jamie Tate coming back but suddenly she shot and killed will Taylor instead in the open grave and that mysterious hand belongs to Noah dingle as Al chapman takes revenge after stalking Chloe Harris."

While a fourth added: "#Emmerdale I think Gabby took the gun."

Someone stole a gun in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Other fans have different theories when it comes to who will meet their end, as someone else wrote: "Gabby’s gonna end up shooting Kim #Emmerdale."

And another viewer added: "It’s gotta be Gabby that dies surely #Emmerdale."

This comes ahead of a big stunt that will conclude ‘flash-forward week’ on Emmerdale.

Opening up about what we can expect to see, producer Laura Shaw explained: "I don't think we've done anything like it before - not in the 20 years that I've been at Emmerdale anyway - and we've had a lot of conversations and scratchings of head as to how we could achieve it.

"I remember us coming up with the story idea and we all sat in a big meeting room and I kind of pitched this idea and said, 'This is what I want us to do'. And I think everyone sat looking at me in stunned silence for about two minutes before everyone brilliantly just jumped in with a million brilliant ideas of how we could do it."