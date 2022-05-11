Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

11 May 2022, 10:12 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 11:15

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Who will die in Emmerdale this week? Viewers think they know who will get shot...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale fans think they’ve worked out who will be shot in a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Last night, viewers watched a mystery person sneak into Home Farm and break the glass cabinet with a gun inside.

We already know that someone is set to get injured after a shot is fired, but fans now think it was Gabby Thomas who stole the weapon.

Others have guessed she will accidentally shoot Noah Dingle in a case of mistaken identity, as she continues to believe Jamie Tate has returned.

Gabby Thomas thinks Jamie Tate is back in Emmerdale
Gabby Thomas thinks Jamie Tate is back in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

One person wrote on Twitter: "Bet it was gabby who took the gun, the jacket that she was wearing looks like the same one of the person who took the gun.”

Someone else agreed: "What’s the bet, Gabby takes the gun into the woods & Noah is heading there. She shoot’s him thinking it’s Jamie??!!"

A third said: "@emmerdale I know who stole the firearm gun it’s gabby Thomas she believed Jamie Tate coming back but suddenly she shot and killed will Taylor instead in the open grave and that mysterious hand belongs to Noah dingle as Al chapman takes revenge after stalking Chloe Harris."

While a fourth added: "#Emmerdale I think Gabby took the gun."

Someone stole a gun in Emmerdale
Someone stole a gun in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Other fans have different theories when it comes to who will meet their end, as someone else wrote: "Gabby’s gonna end up shooting Kim #Emmerdale."

And another viewer added: "It’s gotta be Gabby that dies surely #Emmerdale."

This comes ahead of a big stunt that will conclude ‘flash-forward week’ on Emmerdale.

Opening up about what we can expect to see, producer Laura Shaw explained: "I don't think we've done anything like it before - not in the 20 years that I've been at Emmerdale anyway - and we've had a lot of conversations and scratchings of head as to how we could achieve it.

"I remember us coming up with the story idea and we all sat in a big meeting room and I kind of pitched this idea and said, 'This is what I want us to do'. And I think everyone sat looking at me in stunned silence for about two minutes before everyone brilliantly just jumped in with a million brilliant ideas of how we could do it."

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé
Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale actress Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet role
Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened
Andrew Scarborough played Harvey Reuben In Coronation Street

Where Coronation Street actor Andrew Scarborough is now 20 years after Harvey Reuben role
Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life

Inside Emmerdale star Patrick Mower's life away from Rodney Blackstock

Trending on Heart

Someone has just become the UK's biggest ever lottery winner

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot

Lifestyle

Mark Labbett has revealed something about the celebrity version of The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals secret trick to help celebrities get questions right
The Staircase is available to watch on NOW in the UK

How can I watch HBO's The Staircase in the UK?

Make sure you don't miss the spectacular Blood Moon!

When is the total lunar eclipse, what is a Blood Moon and how can I watch it in the UK?

Lifestyle

A man has revealed he's not allowed to see his nephew

'My sister has banned me from seeing my nephew because my dog has the same name'

Lifestyle

A woman has complained about her neighbours

‘My neighbour keeps hanging her washing in my garden without asking’

Lifestyle

The Chase won the best daytime gong at the BAFTA TV Awards over the weekend

Paul Sinha says 'it stings' as The Chase BAFTA win is cut from main show
The Malone family enjoyed their son's wedding

Gogglebox’s Malone family enjoy celebrations at ‘secret’ son's wedding

Gogglebox

Tom Kerridge took on the ultimate disgusting food challenge

Tom Kerridge takes on Heart Breakfast's disgusting food challenge
Gogglebox's Lee has updated fans on Jenny after her operation

Gogglebox’s Lee gives update on Jenny as she remains in hospital

Gogglebox

Harry Potter appears to be the only one wearing a button-down cardigan in the Dumbledore's Army scenes

The secret meaning behind Harry Potter's cardigans in Order of the Phoenix
A look back at Little Mix's best moments

Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

Celebrities

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window

Drivers face £5,000 fine or disqualification for letting dog hang out of car window

News

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning