Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé

11 May 2022, 09:08

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale
Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale and how old is she? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans have come to know and love Kerry Wyatt after she joined the soap back in 2012.

Her biggest storylines include her romances with the likes of Andy Sugden, Dan Spencer and Al Chapman.

But how much do we know about actress Laura Norton and who is she married to?

Who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale and how old is she?

Laura Norton plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale.

Laura is 38-years-old and attended Seaton Burn Community High School.

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale
Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She joined the cast of Emmerdale in 2012 and has played Kerry ever since.

In Jun 2020 Kerry stopped appearing on-screen and her absence was explained as the character visiting a friend.

In real life, actress Laura Norton was on maternity leave.

What has Laura Norton been in?

Laura kicked off her acting career at the age of fourteen with a youth theatre project in Newcastle before she bagged her first TV role in a series called Badger.

After going back to theatre and working with The Royal Shakespeare Company, Laura also had small roles in 55 Degrees North, Byker Grove and Steel River Blues in her early career.

Laura Norton has been in Emmerdale for 10 years
Laura Norton has been in Emmerdale for 10 years. Picture: Alamy

Other later credits include Faith and Cold Reading, Vera, Wolfblood and White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.

Who is Kerry married to in real life?

Laura Norton is engaged to a former Emmerdale co-star Mark Jordon.

Mark played Daz Spencer on the soap and after working together, the pair started dating in 2015.

Mark joined the cast two years after Laura in 2014, and the actress said she and Mark became friends straight away

Speaking on Loose Women in 2020, Laura said: “When we first told each other we liked each other we just went, ‘Shall we just leave it? Shall we just stay as friends? It’s probably best'. So, it was months after we actually told each other.”

Mark, 55, added: “We were really good friends. We kept re-examining the question and eventually it was a bit more of a question.”

Laura and Mark got engaged in 2018, with Mark revealing the news on Twitter.

He said: “Well 2018 had some of the highest highs and the lowest lows. Really got to feel the love of true friends. Feel blessed by the support of my children and elated to have heard the word ‘yes’ from the most beautiful woman in the world. (sic)”

They welcomed their son Jesse in January 2021, with Laura announcing his birth on Instagram.

She wrote at the time: “So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world. It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown. Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels IN LOVE with you."

