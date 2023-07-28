Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death. Picture: ITV

Emmerdale's latest spoiler reveals the heartbreaking moment Jai discovers his dad's lifeless body.

Emmerdale has given fans a first look at the devastating moment Jai Sharma finds his father Rishi's lifeless body at the bottom of the stairs.

The heartbreaking teaser for Friday night's episode sees Chris Bisson's character discover his dead dad just hours after his wedding in a cruel twist of fate.

In the emotional scene, Jai frantically checks for a pulse as he crouches over his beloved parent, but there's no luck as Rishi has already passed away.

The harrowing discovery comes moments after the Sharma factory owner turns up to make amends with his father.

Jai checked for a pulse but Rishi had already passed away. Picture: ITV

In the spoiler clip, Jai says: "I come in peace! I had a nice wander up here, it's a lovely day" letting himself into his dad's house, unaware of the grave sight he was about to see.

But Jai soon spots his father's body in the hallway, causing him to drop the post and shout: "Dad... Dad!"

ITV viewers were left stunned to learn of the popular character's shock death in Thursday night's episode of Emmerdale.

Recent scenes suggested he was in for a turbulent storyline as Rishi had just confessed to his son that he wasn't his real father.

Lorraine teased the scenes on Friday morning's show. Picture: ITV

Despite the huge fallout, Jai paid tribute to his dad with a sweet speech during his marriage to Laurel Thomas.

He spoke of celebrating absent friends and family and thanked Rishi for always being there for him.

"There's a few that are missing today, friends and family. One of those in particular who is both. I think you know who I'm talking about – my dad, my friend," Jai said.

"We've had our ups and downs me and him lately but that's just daft isn't it because life is too short.

"So first chance I get I'm going to tell him how much he means to me."

But Jai never got to make peace as we later learnt his father had already gone.

Jai found dad Rishi's lifeless body at the bottom of the stairs. Picture: ITV

Actor Bhasker Patel, who played Rishi for 12 years, appeared on Lorraine this morning alongside his on-screen son to discuss the sad storyline.

Speaking to guest host Christine Lampard about the tricky scenes, 48-year-old Chris said: "It's really sad. Those episodes, actually, poor Bhasker, he had to play dead for two days while we filmed those scenes. It was so funny: 'Got to go again, we saw Bhasker move!'"

Bhasker Patel reveals what he'll miss most about Rishi

The acting duo also opened up about how much they will miss working together on Emmerdale, with Bhasker revealing: "He's the cheeky one while filming, always wanted to make me laugh.

"He felt Rishi should be a jovial dad. Even in serious scenes and storylines, I would see the glint and go: 'Please, no, don't do it!' I will miss that."

While Chris added: "I will miss Bhasker, he's always smiling, he's a cheery cast member and he's loved by everyone!"

