Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

27 July 2023, 16:27 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 16:33

Sarah is left in tears over the DNA results.
Sarah is left in tears over the DNA results. . Picture: ITV

Viewers are speculating over Sarah's paternity test results, with some claiming the letter is fake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarah Platt finally discovered the identity of her unborn baby's father in Wednesday's episode of Coronation Street after she received her paternity test results.

The mother-of-two, played by Tina O'Brien, fell pregnant following a steamy affair with drug dealer Damon Hay but was sleeping with her husband Adam at the same time.

Confused over who the real father was, she decided to take a DNA test but told her stressed spouse he was the little one's dad without looking at the letter.

Sarah tore up the paperwork and threw it in the bin hoping to move on with her life, but she later found it at her Uncle Stephen's flat.

Sarah Platt has finally discovered who her unborn baby's father is.
Sarah Platt has finally discovered who her unborn baby's father is. Picture: ITV

He insisted he hadn't seen the results, prompting Sarah to open the post, but this immediately caused her to burst into tears.

Despite finally discovering the father's identity, ITV viewers were sure a juicy twist was heading her way.

Taking to Twitter to share their fan theories, one wrote: "Did Stephen fake a letter to say the baby is Damon's for future blackmail purposes? The kind of sick, twisted thing he would do. Adam will then receive a letter stating that the baby is his?"

"Something is not quite right. I think the baby is Adam's. Sarah started crying when she read the letter due to the stress and relief maybe," said a second.

While a third suspected: "Sarah will probably get Stephen to create her a fake paternity test letter!"

After throwing the DNA results in the bin, she finds them at her Uncle Stephen's flat.
After throwing the DNA results in the bin, she finds them at her Uncle Stephen's flat. Picture: ITV

All is expected to become clear later this week when Sarah is offered testing for genetic diseases.

While her mum Gail and husband Adam reassure her there's nothing to worry about, it's obvious she is uneasy about the screening.

Her suspicious behaviour causes Adam to lose trust in her – he even suffers a panic attack when talking about the scan to Daniel.

He then reveals to Sarah that he's asked the clinic to send him written confirmation to calm his fears, but what will the real DNA results say?

Sarah is offered genetic testing at her 20-week scan.
Sarah is offered genetic testing at her 20-week scan. Picture: ITV

Sharing her thoughts on the tense storyline, actress Tina told Digital Spy: "It's so interesting. It's probably more interesting if it's Damon's, but for Sarah's happy ending, I'd like it to be Adam's.

"I actually quite like the idea that maybe they can't be together, they should be together but now circumstance has damaged their relationship and it's hard to get that back, as much as they might want to.

"I like the throwback to Ken and Deirdre's relationship, which makes it really interesting. It will depend if the trust is eroded too much and how mature they can be about it, or if they'll go their separate ways but still maybe be there for each other because they can't just switch those feelings off."

Read more:

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street fans devastated as Peter Barlow star Chris Gascoyne quits after 23 years

Claire Sweeney will be appearing in Coronation Street

Brookside legend Claire Sweeney looks unrecognisable as she joins cast of Coronation Street
Hayley Cropper was played by Julie Hesmondhalgh in Coronation Street

What happened to Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street and where is Julie Hesmondhalgh now?

Stephanie Davis has a new job on Coronation Street

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis to join Coronation Street in shock new storyline

Trending on Heart

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Lifestyle

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?
Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?